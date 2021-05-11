Yang Liu, Co-Founder of JustWears — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





RTIH: What was your biggest challenge / retreat?

YL: When most people hear about a company helping solve a sweaty ball, they’re surprised to find that it was started by a woman.

And when you look at the humor and fun that has become our brand identity, I’m even more surprised that English is my second language.

Being an immigrant presented a unique set of challenges (in addition to those associated with being a female entrepreneur).

In fact, the most difficult time was when the co-founder and UK visa renewal were denied because the Home Office exceeded the quota.

Despite building a business and creating jobs in the UK, I was suddenly notified seven days ago that I would be leaving the country we call home.

For the next four months, I had to manage my team remotely until I returned to my new visa. I’m glad I was able to get it done now, but at the time it was quite stressful and the business was almost over.

On the plus side, I think we’re ready to work from home brought about by the pandemic.

RTIH: What are the biggest challenges facing the online retail sector today?

YL: The pandemic has revolutionized the way many people think, and the number of people who rely on selling products online has skyrocketed. Increasing online business means more choices for everyday consumers.

As the Internet continues to grow at such a fast pace, the average online shopper’s attention span will be very short. Therefore, you need to be able to present your products in the most attractive way possible, while presenting them quickly and efficiently to attract attention.

People already in the online retail sector have won more competition, and new people have challenged to stand out. In our case, we were thankfully able to grow our business.

RTIH: What are the best questions recently asked by investors and customers about your company or market?

YL: On the Dragon’s Den set, Peter Jones asked us if the pouch was too big. I don’t think so because he was later quoted in an article about wearing Just Wears!

RTIH: What can you expect from Just Wears in the next 12 months?

YL: Our core uses innovative natural materials to solve functional problems.

Underwear is just the first step in this journey, and there are a few more products under development, but we can’t speak publicly yet.

