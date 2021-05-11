How can I legally play Matoka in India? — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Satta Matka is a game of luck. It began in the 1960s and was based on cotton open / close rates issued by the New York Cotton Exchange.

Over time, Matka’s betting has evolved in many ways, including revenue, rules, playstyles and legality.

Indian Sattama Toka

The Matoka game has gained almost an urban legendary status in the city of India. It has been here for a long time.

The word satta means gambling and matka means pot. Numbers are drawn from these pots for gambling. It could be considered a game-like lottery and was very popular in the 1960s and 90s.

However, as we moved forward, we saw dramatic changes in the way Sata Matoka played. More online and offline betting options than ever before. Some examples are roulette and slots provided by offshore service providers. Players have a lot of choices in front of them while betting.

History of Matoka betting

The undisputed father of Matokabetting in India is Rattan Katri. He was widely known as King Matka.

Shortly after New York Cotton discontinued the practice of spreading cotton close and open rates in 1961, Katri decided to tweak the game for its resurrection.

He made a bet based on the declaration of the opening and closing prices of a fictitious commodity.

The chit was placed in a clay pot or Matoka with the numbers written on it. The bookmaker called a person, pulled a chit from the pot, and announced the number on it. In most cases, Mumbai textile factory workers were part of the crowd playing this game.

The game culminated in the 80’s and 90’s, with about 2,000 bookmakers betting on more and more customers. At that time, people are said to have made RS-worthy bets. 500 rolls with Matka Satta.

How to play Matokasata

In its current form, the game is played by drawing three cards from the deck. First, the player must select three numbers from 0 to 9. If the sum of the three selected numbers is a two digit number, the final output will be the last number in that number.

Let’s look at an example. Suppose a person chooses 5, 7, and 9. These three numbers add up to 21. Therefore, the final output number is 21. The lottery is 5, 7, 9 * 1. The player also chooses a second set of three numbers. Let’s say he chooses 2, 8 and 9. That’s a total of 19. This results in a draw of 2, 8, 9 * 9.

The player’s final draw looks like this: 5,7,9 * 1 x 2,8,9 * 9.

All players place a bet before the draw begins. Players can bet on either the complete set of numbers or the first or second number.

You can also bet on any combination of numbers if the bookmaker allows it. Payments for Satta Matka vary from 9/1 to 999/1. After all, the game is summarized by chance.

How to play Satta Matka legally

Satta Matka is gambling in nature, so playing it in India is illegal. However, there are many free websites where you can play games without spending money.

Indians can play Matka on Lottoland Asia without any problems. Many offshore service providers serve Indian viewers through roulette, slots and other game of chance.

Most Indian Matoka games are based on Maharashtra. Some popular draws are Main Maharashtra, Annick, Main Mumbai, Daywari and Large Daniday. These draws can be accessed online from several websites.

SattaMatka and MatkaGali results are almost always available online. These apps and websites also show the results of games played nationwide. The Satta Matka website provides live results of the lottery that took place that day.

In summary, there is no shortage of online places to tell you the results of Matoka that day and the day before. Some MatkaGame apps can also be downloaded to Android and iOS platforms.

You can play the game for free using any of these apps. However, keep in mind that it is illegal to spend money playing Matka games in both online and offline formats.

More than 60 years have passed since the Matoka game started, and there are no signs of decline. Games with such a rich history are still deeply rooted in the hearts of bookmakers and loyal players.

