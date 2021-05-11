Video Game Review: Returnal is a sci-fi horror game that transcends genres and manages to work.Features





Difficult games always have their limits. It’s the moment when players have to decide whether their execution is blocking them or their tactics.

The idea is to repeat the same thing over and over again, expecting better results or completely changing the approach. The key to success is understanding what the situation requires.

At Returnal, players are constantly facing that decision in the Housemarques genre bending project. The developers behind Alienation and Resogun take advantage of their barrage shooting expertise and apply it to third-person roguelikes to provide a unique yet rewarding experience.

When Astra Space Scout Serene Vassos crashes on the planet Atropos after being drawn into a mysterious signal, it all begins quite suddenly. Upon awakening, she finds herself in a collapsed ancient alien civilization, and the only way to leave the planet is to investigate the broadcasts that have drawn her in.

Return forever

Returnal is about to start, but it’s awkward to end. You see, Serene eventually dies while exploring the ruins and falls into a Groundhog Day situation. Upon death, she wakes up around the ship and makes the same search again. This is how Housemarque naturally writes roguelike elements into gameplay.

For each runthrough, the player must start on the ship Helios and explore the procedurally generated world. It begins in the rain forest and passes through the other five biomes. Developers basically make several room pieces, and the game places them with different creatures and power-ups each time. This makes each playthrough unique. It also means that players cannot rely on memorization to run the campaign.

Instead, players need to rely on strategy and skills to move forward. This means learning how to adapt to the environment and how to use it to cover trees and pillars while avoiding fire from the flora and fauna and sentient beings that inhabit Atropos.

Players need to learn attack patterns and find the best way to defeat them. Housemarque uses the PS5’s sound and tactile sensation to enhance immersiveness and combat awareness. When a player dies, they have to start with a square, so players need to maximize all the benefits they have.

Players need to collect Ovolite to use for artifacts and consumables that will help them survive the Returnal campaign.

Discovery of depth

Cruel at first, but as players master the basics, they find games of incredible depth. All the decisions they make are important.

Early on, you’ll need to bypass the treasure chest and secret room until you’re proficient in your weapons. This will increase the strength of the weapon you find. When collecting rotten resin and malignant power-ups, they need to determine if they have the health or skills to withstand adverse side effects such as dysfunction. When they come across parasites, they have to decide if their statistical boost is worth the shortcomings.

As with learning how to read a room, players will find that experience is the best teacher in choosing which power-ups to pick up.

In one run, one parasite can be an inappropriate choice, while another parasite can be beneficial if follow-up runs are taken into account. If the player is weak, it is best to fire the rotten resin. This can result in the death of the player.

Thankfully, as players progress through Returnal, they always reach a point where they don’t have to start from scratch. They will find permanent items such as ether that will stay with the player after death. They also open the world of Atropos for more exploration and discover swords, grappling hooks and other tools that increase the chances of survival. Players also reach certain unlock points that provide shortcuts through playthrough.

That doesn’t mean that the player should rush directly to the boss. Each playthrough will take some time as players collect artifacts that provide boosts and use the in-game currency obolites to purchase upgrades and life-sustaining consumables. In many ways, it feels like a barrage Spelunky with a focus on the purity of exploration and combat.

As players move forward without dying, each playthrough is an investment of time, creating tension in the room where boss battles and Selene are trapped in hordes of enemies. To die means to start over and deflate the air. Repeating this can be frustratingly frustrating, especially if some of the level design leads to unexpected death, and weapon selection etc. can mean death in certain situations.

The story of Serenes helps fans stay interested in returns. During the campaign, she discovers her body and datapad from previous runs. The emotions behind each mission range from harsh determination to scientific curiosity to madness. After each major advance, Serene also has access to 20th century homes. The house has been rebuilt impossiblely on the planet Atropos, further deepening the mystery behind the planet and its alien civilization.

The strangeness further deepens the uneasy atmosphere that spreads in the return. Its psychological horror trip around a world that seems to be off the head of HR Giger. It beats with the same horror of aliens.

This is almost enough to tell players the frustrating moments of the campaign, but it’s a sense of progress that really drives players to Returnal. The game runs it at different doses.

Sometimes it’s like a drip that comes up with a way to deal with one enemy. Also, the decision to play differently, aggressively kill enemies, and collect ovorites makes a big difference.

In any case, Returnal is about reaching that nasty limit, finding a way to overcome it, and finally gaining a sense of victory by defeating seemingly impossible odds.

