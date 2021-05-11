Investing in core cyber security technology





From customer data and employee services to the entire business on the server, the world is becoming more and more digital, and cybercrime has become a constant threat in recent years.

Cybersecurity is taken more seriously after major breaches in government agencies around the world and in large public enterprises like Sony. In addition, since 2016, there have been at least 1,000 data breaches each year in the United States, with billions more records published.

But in areas where new exploits are imminent and COVID-19 is driving more employees and services remotely than ever before, the need for better cybersecurity technology and investment becomes critical. It has become.

This infographic from eToro highlights trends in the cybersecurity market and how it affects businesses, consumers and investors.

Cybersecurity outlook

No one or organization is immune to cybercrime, but others are targeted more often.

Cybercriminals look for exploits in the sector with the highest losses from a financial or data perspective, or target the sector with the least protection across the enterprise.

Not surprisingly, financial services were the industry leaders targeted by cybercrime in 2020. However, cybercriminals also focused on manufacturing, energy, and retail, which were forced to move quickly to digital channels due to a pandemic, but did not have time to adapt and protect.

Top industries targeted by cybercrime% Target (2020) Financial services 23.0% Manufacturing 17.7% Energy 11.1% Retail 10.2% Professional services 8.7% Government 7.9% Healthcare 6.6% Media 5.7% Transportation 5.1% Education 4. 0%

Targeting is inconsistent across the industry, but the financial impact is significant overall.

In Europe, the average annual cost of cybercrime to affected organizations in 2019 ranged from $ 8 million in Italy to $ 13 million in Germany. In the United States, the average annual cost of cybercrime was over $ 27 million.

Organization-based country Average annual cost of cybercrime (2019) US $ 27.37M Japan $ 13.57M Germany $ 13.12M UK $ 11.46M France $ 9.72 million Singapore $ 932M Canada $ 9.25 million Spain $ 8.16 million Italy $ 8.01 million Brazil $ 724 10,000 Australia $ 6.79 million

But from a volume perspective, the most common cybersecurity threats are faced by individuals, not businesses. In addition to being a common target for cybercriminals trying to access corporate data, consumers faced four times as many attacks as businesses in 2019.

The need for future cybersecurity

While the growth of cybercriminal activity and adjacent cybersecurity investment over the last few decades has already been impressive, the post-COVID world puts the digital market at the forefront.

In the United States, the cybersecurity market is valued at $ 156.5 billion in 2019, with more than half of the market focusing on services through software and hardware. By 2027, the market is estimated to be worth $ 326.4 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%, and the focus remains the same.

The driving force behind the use of software and hardware is in line with more aspects of the digitization of business and personal life, but the growth of services is in line with the uncertainty of future cybersecurity issues. I am.

Win the fight against cybercrime

Cybersecurity and cybercrime grow in a never-ending cycle, are built on each other, and need to increase investment with them.

Cyber ​​Security Technology Cycle:

Increasing Cyber ​​Operations Incidents: Cybersecurity operations incidents increase as a result of the overwhelming burden of complexity. Add Technology: Vendors market new technologies as solutions for cyber operations incidents. Add people and processes: New technology requires more people and processes. Increased operational complexity: Geometrically increased interactions between technology, processes, and people. Loss of process visibility and control: A fog of uncertainty creates an overwhelming old management system. Poor human performance: Technology and process complexity reduce the effectiveness of cybersecurity. 1) is repeated

When new devices and software come online, the old methods used by cybercriminals for intrusion and data collection are replaced by new methods.

The most commonly used initial access methods in 2019 were phishing (31%), scanning and exploits (30%), and the use of fraudulent credentials (29%), with mobile device breaches 2%. It was just. These numbers can fluctuate as more work is done offline and on personal devices after the pandemic and more work is done after digitization.

As a result, the cybersecurity market is expected to continue to grow in importance and scale over the next decade. In an increasingly digital world, cybersecurity is a core technology worth investing in, as risks are increasing even online and many companies are learning difficult ways.

How can investors get involved?

eToro’s Cyber ​​Security Copy Portfolio * gives investors direct access to the growing cyber security market.

Curated by an experienced and proven investment team, our thematic portfolio provides exposure to a wide range of developers and businesses investing in cybersecurity, with no management fees.

* Your capital is at stake. CopyPortfolios is eToro Europe Ltd, licensed and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission. A portfolio management product offered by.

CopyPortfolios should not be considered an exchange-traded fund or hedge fund.

