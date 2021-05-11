Samsung Galaxy F525G Price, Live Image Leak; You can price around Rs. 23,000





Samsung Galaxy F525G live photos are published online with its alleged price tag. The phone hasn’t been announced yet, but a Chinese microblogging website, Weibo, has leaked an image of the phone and its price. The image shows the quad rear camera setup and the drilling cutout of the selfie camera. These alleged images of the Galaxy F52 5G are consistent with what we’ve seen earlier on the Google Play Console and China’s TENAA certification list.

Weibo’s Tarekomi, which uses the pseudonym Instant Digital, shares that the Samsung Galaxy F52 5G will be priced at RMB 1,999. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy F62, launched in India in February this year, started at Rs. 23,999, this makes the leaked price of the Galaxy F525G seem possible.

As you can see in the live image shared by tipsters, the Samsung Galaxy F52 5G has a hole punch notch in the upper right corner of the display. There is a thick bezel around it. On the back is a quad rear camera setup housed in a rectangular camera module. The model in the image has a white back panel. At the bottom is a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grill.

Samsung Galaxy F525G specification (forecast)

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G was previously found on several certified websites such as TENAA, Bluetooth SIG, 3C, in addition to the list on Google Play Console. The Bluetooth SIG list suggests that the phone comes with Bluetooth v5.1, and the 3C list shows support for 25W fast charging. The TENAA list suggests that the Samsung Galaxy F525G runs on Android 11 and may have dual SIM slots. It may have a 6.5-inch Full HD + (1,080×2,408 pixels) TFT display and an unknown 2.4GHz octa-core processor paired with 8GB of RAM. The internal storage is 128GB and can be further expanded using a microSD card. Samsung Galaxy F52 can be backed up with a 4,500mAh battery.

Recently, the list in Google Play Console has shown that the Samsung Galaxy F525G may have a Snapdragon 750G SoC and 8GB of RAM. The images shared in the list in Google Play Console are very similar to the images shared in the new leak.

Samsung is currently not sharing information about the Galaxy F52 5G and it is unknown when the call will be announced.

Is Mi11X the best phone under Rs? 35,000? This was explained in Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Then (from 23:50) jump to the Marvel series Falcon and Winter Soldier. Orbital is available wherever Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and podcasts are available.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos