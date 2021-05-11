Samsung Galaxy F525G Live Image Out: Another Midrange 5G Phone Towing





| Release Date: Tuesday, May 11, 2021 10:57 [IST]

Samsung does not seem to stop announcing new smartphones for the Galaxy M, Galaxy A and Galaxy F series. We’ve already seen the company preparing to unwrap some smartphones at an affordable price. One of the devices is believed to be the Galaxy F525G.

Recently, the device in question, the Samsung Galaxy F52 5G, was found in the Chinese certification database TENAA with model number SM-E5260. Currently, live images of Samsung smartphones are published online via Weibo’s post, indicating that the smartphone could not be launched in advance.

Samsung Galaxy F525G live image appears

From the leaked live image, the Samsung Galaxy F525G appears to show off the punched holes in the upper right corner of the display. The lower bezel at the bottom of the display seems to be relatively thicker than the bezels on the other three sides.

Moving to the back, there seems to be a quad camera setup on the glossy rear panel. At the bottom of the alleged Samsung Galaxy F52 5G, there seems to be a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, a microphone, and a speaker grill.

Samsung Galaxy F525G Expected Specifications

Looking at the paper content proposed on the TENAA certification list, the Samsung Galaxy F52 5G seems to show off a 6.57 inch LCD display with FHD + resolution of 2408×1080 pixels. It measures 164.64 x 76.2 x 8.7 mm and comes in a variety of colors including gray, white and dark blue.

The certification list further states that the hardware aspects of future Samsung smartphones may include an octa-core 2.4GHz processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage space, and a microSD card slot for additional storage space. is showing. Meanwhile, the list in Google Play Console shows that smartphones can use the Snapdragon 750G chipset.

In addition, the company may utilize a 64MP primary camera sensor and a 16MP self-camera sensor. Fueling the Samsung Galaxy F525G could be a 4350mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging technology. Like the company’s other recent launches, it is said to run the Android 11 OS topped with the latest iterations of One UI.

How much does this Samsung 5G phone cost?

According to the leaked information, the price of Samsung Galaxy F52 5G could be 1,999 yuan (about 23,000 rupees). In that case, this could be one of South Korea’s tech giant midrange 5G smartphones.

Best mobile phone in india

54,535

1,19,900

54,999

86,999

49,975

49,990

20,999

1,04,999

44,999

64,999

20,699

49,999

11,499

54,999

17,091

31,999

17,091

13,999

18,990

39,600

18,750

24,962

12,433

22,999

24,020

22,995

21,546

14,360

22,995

24,999

To keep up to date with the latest technology news and gadget reviews, follow GizBot on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube and subscribe to notifications.

Allow notifications

Already subscribed

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos