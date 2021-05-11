UK retailers are reporting remarkable growth as non-essential stores reopen — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





UK retail sales were welcomed last month after non-essential stores reopened in England and Wales on April 12, and continued online growth, according to a BRC and KPMG study.

Overall, sales increased significantly during the post-resumption period, up 7.3% overall in April compared to April 2019. This is above the 3-month compound annual growth rate of 6%.

Please note that BRC and KPMG do not consider 2020. In their words, it was a turbulent year when many retailers bounced between opening and closing, greatly impacting their ability to make meaningful comparisons with sales.

Increased demand for a physical retail experience that brings consumers back to the store increased store-wide and online non-food sales by a quarter between March and April.

Sales of outerwear and knitwear increased, especially as many fashion retailers bravely confronted the cold spring weather for outdoor meetings and dining with friends.

Furniture was also boosted, allowing consumers to try again before buying. However, the BRC emphasizes that this sales growth is fragile.

While some of hospitality, leisure and tourism remain restricted and many people still work from home, the city center and town center remain sluggish, while competition for share of spending Is almost nonexistent.

Paul Martin, Head of Retail for the United Kingdom at KPMG, said: Retailers will be pleased with the way shoppers who are eager to go to the store and re-engage in physical shopping have reached the reopening of High Street.

Recall that this time last year it was closed. Significant growth was seen in April, especially in the non-food sector, which recorded triple-digit growth, especially in jewelery, accessories and shoes.

Online sales continued to grow in most categories, but slowed down as many consumers moved away from their computers. This was probably a surprise, but it shows that some changes in consumer behavior remain here.

The situation will remain tough as government support ends in the summer and interest and repayments on CBILS and bounce back loans need to begin to be repaid along with deferred rent payments.

He concludes: Retailers face interesting months as they assess the level of recession in online shopping and the full resumption of the hospitality sector is likely to dilute retail spending in favor of leisure, entertainment and hospitality. I will.

Retailers hope that market conditions will provide room for a significant surge in consumer spending this summer as the positive signs of an economic improvement increase.

Sign up for our free retail technology newsletter here.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos