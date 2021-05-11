MIUI 13 update features, device list, release date in India, and everything else known so far





MIUI 13 features, release dates, downloads, and a list of eligible devices have begun a round of the internet, even though MIUI 12.5 is still being pushed to Xiaomi smartphones. The next custom Android skin to take over from last year’s MIUI 12.5 is currently under development. The release of the Xiaomi MIUI 13 update, like all versions over the last few years, is scheduled for the second quarter and will arrive by phone after 2019. Speaking of MIUI 13 features, it should bring optimized animations, new themes, wallpapers, and significant security improvements. A brief description of MIUI 13 updates, features, device listings, and all the information we know so far.

MIUI 13 release date in India

According to reports, the release date for MIUI 13 is clearly set to June 25th. This update may be announced first in China and then in other regions, including India. Obviously, the release date for MIUI 13 in India has not yet been announced. However, looking at Xiaomi’s past performance, it can take up to a couple of months for the update to reach India. Remember, MIUI 12 was originally announced in May, but became available only in Japan in August.

Download MIUI 13 update

As always, the MIUI 13 update download is gradual. The brand will first release a beta version of the update to a small number of users, and then release a stable version of all compatible devices. The rollout timeline for the MIUI 13 update remains a mystery at this time.

Features of MIUI 13

The MIUI 13 feature list is too short at this point to determine if the update is a major upgrade or just an iteration of last year’s custom skins. Among the few rumored so far are animations optimized to improve the overall experience of Xiaomi’s new custom Android skins. This update will include design changes, enhanced touch sensitivity, advanced privacy options, native screen recording support, improved battery performance, new gestures, enhanced notification panel and more.

MIUI 13 Features (Rumors) User Interface Improvements Optimized Animation Enhanced Touch Sensitivity Improved Scroll Screenshots Native Screen Recording Support New Theme Design and Improved Gestures Enhanced Always View Options in Airplane Mode Improvements Social media app notification panel improvements Reply and enhanced experience More flexible storage experience Fast charging improvements New power saving battery Performance-enhancing modes Extended notification system for managing old and new notifications

MIUI 13 can also bring Android 12 features such as media transcoding, new integrated APIs and wallpaper-based themes to compatible Xiaomi phones. Click here for future Android 12 features.

MIUI 13 wallpaper

Expect Xiaomi to introduce some new super wallpapers (live wallpaper versions) to the next MIUI 13. In addition, there may be some new “live backgrounds and themes” inspired by last year’s MIUI 12 where the Mars theme is a video. The red planet was well received by users.

MIUI 13 Update Device List: Qualified Devices

The MIUI 13 target device list that has been rumored so far includes:

Mi 11 series Mi 10 series Mi Fold Redmi Note 10 series Redmi Note 9 series MiMIX Alpha Redmi K40 series Redmi K30 series Redmi K20 series Redmi 9 series Redmi 10 X series POCO X3 series POCO X2 POCOM 2 series POCO X2 Pro / POCO X2 Pro Black Shark 3 series Black Shark 2 series

Xiaomi is known for releasing new software updates to devices four years ago, but has decided to skip 2019 flagship products Mi 9 and Mi MIX 3, and MI UI 13 like last year’s Midranger. The rumors are widespread. The Redmi Note 8 series and Redmi 8 lineup.

