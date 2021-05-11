



Tech Times, May 11, 2021

Jeep Cherokee 2021 Model Leak Transmission Hose | 18,800 recalls

The Jeep Cherokee 2020 has received a lot of praise as a very suitable vehicle. Jeep is generally one of the top brands of Jeep! Modern Jeep models usually do a really good job when it comes to the outdoors, but Cherokee’s particular year models can have big problems.

2021 Jeep Cherokee recall model

The owner of the Jeep Cherokee model of 18,800 2021 is expecting a recall notice from Jeep himself about the serious concern that there may be a power line leak that could cause a fire.

The news came from a recent announcement by the official National Road Safety Authority, which announced an announcement addressing a major issue for the 2021 Jeep Cherokee. This recall goes beyond a major problem that can be very dangerous.

Transmission oil cooler problem

Recalls are especially applicable to certain transmission oil cooler hoses that are found to be “improperly cured”. This can greatly increase the likelihood of liquid leaks. A fire can occur if the leaked liquid comes into contact with the vehicle’s very hot exhaust system.

Fortunately, the fix needed for this particular issue is said to be as easy as replacing the hose and easily refilling the entire transmission. As with all specific recalls, once the customer begins receiving notifications, the work is performed entirely free of charge by the customer’s own Jeep dealer.

Jeep Cherokee 2021 Recall Date

Notification of the Jeep Cherokee 2021 recall will reportedly begin around June 23. Transmission hose leak problem.

For those who allegedly own a 2021 Jeep Cherokee and are concerned that a recall could affect their car and it might be too far to wait for official notice. There is a way to contact the Jeep directly. According to CNet, if you want to speed up the process, or basically have some questions about the 2021 Jeep Cherokee recall, Chrysler customer service number 1-800-853-1403 and reference recall Y18.

Also read: The new Tesla clash at Fontana sees one dead and two injured as an EV slam while helping a truck driver: a flaw allegedly “40% safe”?

Is the recall dangerous?

Recalls are less common on most models, but they occur occasionally. Sometimes it really happens when everything is too late and it is reported that there was a serious accident with the model. This is less common, but it happens at a very short time.

The good thing about the 2021 Jeep Cherokee recall is that it happened shortly after the release of the 2021 model. Basically, it’s good that the problem was discovered before another major accident happened in the future.

