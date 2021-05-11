Graphene key for new hardware security





A team of researchers at Pennsylvania State University has developed a new hardware security device that leverages microstructure variations to generate secure keys.Credits: Jennifer McCann, Pennsylvania State University

As more private data is stored and shared digitally, researchers are looking for new ways to protect their data from attacks from malicious individuals. Today’s silicon technology takes advantage of microscopic differences between computing components to create secure keys, but artificial intelligence (AI) technology can be used to predict these keys and access data. I will. Researchers at Pennsylvania State University are now designing ways to make encrypted keys harder to crack.

Researchers led by Saptarshi Das, an assistant professor of engineering science and mechanics, use a single-atom-thick carbon graphene layer to create a new low-power, scalable, reconfigurable layer that is highly resilient to AI attacks. We have developed a hardware security device. They announced their findings to Nature Electronics today (May 10th).

“Recently, more and more personal data breaches have occurred,” Das said. “We have developed a new hardware security device that can ultimately be implemented to protect this data across the industry and sector.”

According to researchers, this device is called a physically non-clonable feature (PUF) and is the first demonstration of a graphene-based PUF. Due to graphene’s physical and electrical properties, and the manufacturing process, the new PUF is more energy efficient, scalable, and safe against AI attacks that threaten silicon PUFs.

The team first produced about 2,000 identical graphene transistors that switch current on and off in the circuit. Despite their structural similarities, the electrical conductivity of the transistors has changed due to the inherent randomness that arises from the manufacturing process. Such fluctuations are usually a drawback of electronic devices, but of the desired quality for PUFs that are not shared by silicon-based devices.

After the graphene transistors were mounted on the PUF, researchers modeled their characteristics and created simulations of 64 million graphene-based PUFs. Das and his team used machine learning to test the security of PUF, a way that allows AI to study systems and find new patterns. Researchers trained AI using graphene PUF simulation data and tested whether AI could use this training to make predictions about encrypted data and reveal system instability. ..

“Neural networks are great for developing models from vast amounts of data, even if humans can’t,” says Das. “It turns out that AI couldn’t develop a model and couldn’t learn the encryption process.”

According to Das, this resistance to machine learning attacks makes PUFs more secure, as potential hackers cannot reverse engineer devices with compromised data to prepare for future abuse. Even if the key can be predicted, the graphene PUF can generate a new key through a reconstruction process that does not require the replacement of additional hardware or components.

“Usually, when the security of a system is compromised, it is permanently compromised,” said Akhil Dodda, a graduate student in engineering science and mechanics who studies under the guidance of Das. .. “We have developed a scheme that allows us to reconfigure and reuse such compromised systems and add tamper resistance as another security feature.”

In addition to these features, the ability to operate at a wide range of temperatures allows graphene-based PUFs to be used in a variety of applications. Further research may pave the way for use in flexible, printable electronics, home devices, and more.

Secure, physically unclonable cryptographic primitives based on interfacial magnetic anisotropy Details: Akhil Dodda et al, Reconstructable and Restoring Graphene-Based Physically Non-Cloneable Against Machine Learning Attacks Possible functions, Nature Electronics (2021). DOI: 10.1038 / s41928-021-00569-x Provided by Pennsylvania State University

