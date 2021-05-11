PUBG Battlegrounds Mobile India could be released on June 10th, according to fan theory





The release of Battlegrounds Mobile India may be coming soon, as gamers speculate that the release date of the PUBG Mobile India game is related to the next solar eclipse.

According to HIGHLIGHTSA Crazy Fan Theory, Battleground Mobile will arrive on June 10th. This is because the next solar eclipse will take place on the same day. Recent posters in the game may suggest a solar eclipse.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is currently in vogue. PUBG Mobile’s reincarnation was banned by the Indian government last year due to security issues. Krafton, the company that owns the rights to PUBG IP, said the Battle Royale game (a renamed version of the PUBG Mobile India game) will soon arrive in India, but there is no specific date to put your finger on it. .. There are rumors that the launch may take place in June. And now there is a crazy fan theory that narrows the time frame. According to theory, Battlegrounds Mobile India will be released on June 10th.

Like how other fan theories work, Battlegrounds Mobile India’s theory is inspired by a recent poster posted on the upcoming game’s Facebook page. So if you look at the poster, you’ll see a level 3 helmet with a halo around it. PUBG Mobile fans believe that the helmet is hidden in the sun, a symbol of the solar eclipse. And since the next eclipse is likely to fall on June 10, Battlegrounds Mobile India may arrive on the same day.

I know it’s a strange theory, but it’s compelling enough given how fans guessed the poster. Also, some YouTube gamers have already claimed that the PUBG Mobile India game will be released in June, so the theory may turn out to be true.

To counter this single theory, there are factions that the poster may be trying to imply a lunar eclipse. And since the next lunar eclipse (which will be the total lunar eclipse) is May 26th, these fans want Battleground Mobile India to arrive on May 26th. But rumor has it that Krafton will be the first trailer sometime remaining in May. India’s YouTuber Ocean Sharma told Sportskeeda that Krafton is planning two events in May. The first is the announcement about Battlegrounds Mobile India and the second is the release of the trailer. The actual release of the game may take place next month.

Krafton has announced that it will begin pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India prior to its broader release. There is no official contact from the company at this time, but given what Indian PUBG Mobile enthusiasts had to endure, the launch could be short.

Battlegrounds Mobile India, like PUBG Mobile, allows you to play the Battle Royale experience for free. Most of the elements in the game will be the same as the regular version, but with some changes. The first is that there is a fully dressed avatar in the game. The second is to replace blood spills with a green hit effect to reduce visual gusset. And the third is about play time limits. The game’s privacy policy requires parental consent for users under the age of 18 to play the game, an in-app purchase limit of 3 hours per day, and a limit of 7,000 rupees. It is shown.

