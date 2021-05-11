Poco, Realme and Micromax cancel call in May due to Covid Second Wave, Redmi Note 10S on May 13





India is experiencing an all-catastrophic situation due to the second wave of COVID-19. The country has recorded 2,29,92,517 positive cases so far, and the number does not seem to stop soon. Look at the critical situation in which smartphone brands such as Realme, Xiaomi, ASUS, Samsung and Micromax have decided to postpone all launches in India.

According to the latest report, the smartphone brand has announced that it will postpone all launches scheduled for May. Currently, in the latest development, Poco India’s country director Anuj Sharma shared a tweet from an official account, and the company decided to launch nothing in May and wait for the current scenario to improve. confirmed.

Poco, Realme and Micromax calloffs start in May

May is not a very good month for smartphone makers, but the increase in COVID-19 in Japan cannot be ignored. According to a Counterpoint Research report, the average number of new launches in May before the COVID occurred was over 30. In 2017, there were 34 launches in the same month. In 2018 and 2019, the smartphone brand launched 42 and 30 new mobile phones in May, respectively.

@IndiaPOCO consciously decided to release nothing in May and wait for the current scenario to improve, with the goal of minimizing community life disruption. According to Anuj Sharmas’ tweets, we understand that these are very difficult times for all of us.

Recently, ASUS also confirmed that due to the current COVID-19 scenario, the company has stopped all launches in India. In these difficult times, Asus Indias’ top priority is the safety of its customers, partners, employees, and all other stakeholders in the fight against viruses. Therefore, we consciously decided to postpone the launch until the current scenario improved.

Realme has also confirmed that the company has canceled the launch of the Realme X7 Max 5G, and the company is working on a planned launch date for the device. According to Micromax, the company has postponed future smartphone launches for the health and wellness of its employees, partners and customers.

It seems that all brands understand the seriousness of the second wave of COVID-19 in India and have decided to discontinue all launches in May to keep everyone safe. Please note that the Redmi Note 10S is scheduled for release on May 13th. Let’s see if the company launches or postpones the phone.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos