Near infrared rays directed to assist the ear for deafness





New treatments to prevent deafness and heal damage include irradiating the patient’s ear with an infrared beam, and ongoing US trials are promising.

Researchers at the University of Miami are behind ongoing clinical trials assessing the effectiveness of infrared radiation in the ears against the harmful effects of noise exposure. In collaboration with the Navy Research Department, ongoing tests of noise exposure and near-infrared (NIR) light are more relevant to the effects of noise on the auditory system, and treatment procedures such as NIR light, from a health and performance perspective. The purpose is to gather insights. You can mitigate that effect.

Harm of regular noise exposure

Noise-induced hearing loss (NIHL) is one of the leading causes of deafness, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that approximately 40 million adults aged 20-69 years in the United States suffer from this condition. doing.

Humans are born with auditory hair cells, which are relatively small compared to other species. On average, there are about 15,000 of these thin structures in each ear. These cells convert the vibrations of sound in the air into electrical signals carried by the auditory nerves and the brain to which these impulses are processed.

Like other cells in the human body, auditory hair cells decline with age, become ill, and are harmed by regular exposure to loud noises. Noise, in particular, “overworkes” cells and ultimately damages them. Unfortunately, these auditory hair cells do not regenerate once they are completely damaged and are permanently lost once they are killed.

Potential treatment for deafness

Currently, there is no cure for deafness, but more and more research is focused on near-infrared light. Studies over the last decade have shown the benefits of NIR phototherapy and low-power phototherapy for wound healing and rehabilitation. Researchers are currently investigating whether similar benefits apply to deafness.

A recent study published in the journal PeerJ last year shows the benefits of using NIR light for deafness in mice. Subjects were treated with near-infrared light for 10 minutes before the researchers were exposed to loud noises.

Researchers have found that mice treated with NIR have less deafness than untreated mice.

“Our results suggest that a single NIR pretreatment induces highly effective protection of the cochlear structure from noise exposure. A 10 minute preexposure is optimal for our settings. It seems that it has emerged as a high dose, “both Charite Medical School and Advance researchers, both German Bionics, wrote in their paper (pretreatment with near-infrared light reduces noise-induced deafness in mice. To do).

According to an old study published in the Journal of Biomedical Optics in 2012, near-infrared light used to treat mice has more hair cells and significant hearing capacity compared to untreated mice. Brought improvement.

The effects of near-infrared light have been observed, but the exact mechanism remains unknown. One theory suggests that a protein called cytochrome c oxidase results in stimulated production of adenosine triphosphate (ATP), which has been shown to reduce cell mortality and promote the repair process. I will.

