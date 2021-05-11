Not everyone is happy with the redesign possibilities detailed in the new MacBook Air renderings.





The MacBook Air (M1, 2020) was a major upgrade to the performance of the MacBook Air line, but had no effect on the slightly outdated design of the laptop. But last week, a report popped up that the 2021 MacBook Air was colorfully refreshed.

The same source, the reliable Jon Prosser, is back today with a new collection of renderings of the MacBook Air 2021 model showing that he is based on the actual images he received from one of the sources.

No doubt, Prosser has a solid track record, especially with Apple’s leaks. But he sometimes misses and the product can change, so take everything with a grain of salt, but it’s definitely worth a look.

He offers some details to be uncertain, but the rendering makes some assumptions on the display as he wasn’t clearly visible in the image he received. He doesn’t know the size of the bezel, but the bezel is clearly white and may not work for some users.

(Image credit: Jon Prosser / RendersByIan)

As you can see, the keyboards are all white and follow. Other notable changes to the keyboard include full-sized function keys and, of course, a new power button / fingerprint sensor. Prosser believes that due to the larger size of the function keys, the trackpad may also be slightly smaller.

The colors themselves look the same as or about the same as the stand on the new iMac model. This includes blue, silver, purple, orange, yellow, green and red. Not surprisingly, the design language reflects the more square look that pervades Apple’s entire line-up, throwing away the familiar tapered MacBook Air look.

(Image credit: Jon Prosser / RendersByIan)

Looking at the bottom of the laptop, there are two rubberized strips that run almost the entire height of the laptop, as opposed to the familiar four circular dots near the corners.

The MacBook Air 2021 is said to have one USB-C port on both the left and right sides of the laptop. This is the best scenario when only two are available. Prosser was unable to identify from the images sent whether MagSafe was present, as rumored in the 14-inch MacBook Pro 2021.

(Image credit: Jon Prosser / RendersByIan)

The last detail that Prosser had to share is that his sources indicate that the MacBook Air redesign will arrive at the end of the year at the earliest and could easily slip into 2022. Be careful if you are withholding any of these colorful laptops.

Best Deals for Today’s Best Apple Macbook Air (M1 2020)

