Realme Narzo 30 has a 5,000mAh battery with a 30W fast charge, the company confirmed





Realme Narzo 30 (Image: Facebook / Realme Malaysia)

The Realme Narzo 30 4G is said to have a 6.5-inch Full-HD + LCD display with a screen refresh rate of 90Hz. Internally, it will be equipped with the Octacore MediaTek Helio G95 chipset.

Realme has announced that the next Realme Narzo 30 will feature a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W Art charging. The company had previously announced that the regular Narzo 30 would be available in Malaysia on May 18, but details of its global availability are unknown. The latest announcement is in line with tipster claims that Realme has the same battery technology. In the “First Look” video, Tarekomi said the smartphone will have at least 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a triple rear camera. Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India, has announced that the Realme Narzo series will acquire both 4G and 5G variations of the regular Narzo 30 in India, but the details of the launch are unknown at this time. Realme Malaysia shared the latest battery-related developments on its Facebook page.

Previously, the Realme Narzo 30 4G was said to have a 6.5-inch Full-HD + LCD display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. Internally, the Octacore MediaTek Helio G95 chipset is reportedly integrated with the ARM Mali-G76 MC4 GPU. This is the same processor as Realme 8. The triple rear camera system is said to have a 48-megapixel camera and two cameras. 2 megapixel sensors for macro and black and white photography, respectively. Selfie photos are said to be processed by the 16-megapixel punchhole camera on the front. You may see at least a silver-colored option, and the package is said to include a silicone protective case along with a 30W Dart charger.

please remember. The Realme Narzo 30A and Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G currently sold in India come with 6,000mAh and 5,000mAh batteries, respectively. The toned down Realme Narzo 30A supports 18W fast charging, and the Pro variant also supports 30W fast charging. Pricing details for the Realme Narzo 304G remain unknown. Currently, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G starts at Rs 16,999 and the Realme Narzo 30A starts at Rs 8,999 in India.

