Asus ZenFone 8 starts at € 700 prior to launch on May 12th





The Asus ZenFone 8 will be available tomorrow, and the price of the base variant of the lineup will be published online prior to its official launch. Leak shares European pricing for phones and is expected to start at 700 euros (about 62,300 rupees). The Asus ZenFone 8 is the successor to the ZenFone 7 released in August last year, but has not entered the Indian market. However, ZenFone 8 will be coming to India.

Asus ZenFone 8 Price (Forecast)

Asus ZenFone 8 will be available in three storage configurations: 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 256GB, according to tipster Sudhanshu, known jointly with 91Mobiles. The price of the base model is expected to be 700 euros, the price of the 8GB + 256GB storage model is expected to be 750 euros (about 66,900 rupees), and the price of the top model is expected to be 800 euros (about 71,300 rupees). The phone will be available on May 12th and it is unclear if it will hit the Indian market on the same day.

By comparison, the Asus ZenFone 7 was launched in Taiwan’s 6GB + 128GB storage variant for NT $ 21,990 (about 55,700 rupees), while the 8GB + 128GB storage option was priced at NT $ 23,990 (about 60,100 rupees). ZenFone 7 hasn’t been launched in India, and Asus told Gadgets 360 that branding issues have nothing to do with it. Asus ZenFone 6 was launched in India as Asus 6Z due to ZenFone’s Monica branding issue.

Asus ZenFone 8 specifications (forecast)

Asus ZenFone 8 is expected to work with ZenUI 8 based on Android 11. It may have a 5.9 inch full HD + Samsung E4 AMOLED display with 120Hz screen refresh rate and Gorilla Glass protection. The phone is designed to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, which is paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

For photos and videos, Asus ZenFone 8 may include a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor, a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a macro lens. On the front is a mobile phone with a 12-megapixel selfie camera. ZenFone 8 can be equipped with a 4,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.

Connection options are expected to include 5G support, Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 6, and FM radio. The phone reportedly has a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack. Hi-Fi audio playback and linear vibration motors may also be supported. Asus ZenFone 8 may also include an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The ZenFone 8 series will include three phones, the Asus ZenFone 8, Asus ZenFone 8 Pro and Asus ZenFone 8 Mini from Vanilla. Earlier this month, the Asus ZenFone 8 Pro’s launch in India is said to have been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Pricing for ZenFone 8 Pro and ZenFone 8 Mini has not yet been announced.

