Spotify now allows users to share time-stamped podcasts and other social features.

Spotify announced on its website that users can now share podcasts with timestamps.

New York, NY-December 11: Spotify employees leave press conference and Spotify CEO Daniel Ek expands online streaming music service to 20 new markets around the world I announced that. On December 11, 2013, we signed a contract with Led Zeppelin, who had previously refused to license the catalog for streaming services in New York City.

Unlike Youtube and Pocket, Spotify allowed users to share only links to the entire episode. The above restrictions are a great frustration for some people.

“We make it easy to share episodes of your favorite tracks and podcasts with your friends through social media channels,” Spotify said in a statement.

Also, as the pandemic has eliminated concerts and fan events from our lives, Spotify said social features are more important than ever.

Therefore, music artists and podcast creators need to contact their fans remotely. On the other hand, supporters will still want to digitally praise their favorites.

In addition, new sharing features are available to both iOS and Android users.

How to Share Timestamped Podcasts

To share your podcast accurately: While listening to your favorite podcast[共有]Tap the button. To share a particular timestamp, toggle the switch to share. And finally, select the location you want to share.

Users can optionally add subtleties such as citations, reactions, or emojis. And when your friend decides to click on it, they get to where you want to hear them (no purposeless skimming and skipping.

Spotify Canvas has been simplified and is now available on more platforms

Spotify Canvas converts song pages into videos. The company said in a statement that it launched on Instagram Stories in June 2020.

This feature is called “a new way to use social media” by Spotify. The goal is to “bring your music to life and increase engagement with your fans.”

Following the move to make Spotify clips available on Snapchat, Canvas will also move to messaging apps.

Therefore, Canvas will be available on Snapchat and its clone, Instagram Stories, just like Clips.

Spotify further states: “These bring a whole new listening experience to fans and music lovers.”

The update will also show a preview before sharing the Canvas. This gives users a more accurate picture of what your content will look like after posting it on social media.

In addition, when sharing Canvas, social media channels are placed in a grid for easy sharing.

Music discovery and social channels

In a user survey, Spotify showed that 40% of music discoveries came from social media. That’s why Spotify is improving the way it tells the world of social media what it’s listening to.

The music app has also launched an audio player that allows you to access podcasts and songs without leaving the Facebook app. It’s called the project boombox.

