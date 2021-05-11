Spotify makes it easy to share certain parts of your podcast with timestamp sharing and adds more features





Spotify has announced three new features that make it easy for users to share music and podcasts on social media. New features include sharing podcasts starting at a specific moment. In addition, the music streaming service will allow users to share music with Snapchat’s Canvas and updated sharing menus on mobile apps. The Spotify update will be announced on May 10th and will be available to both Android and iOS users. Spotify recently announced another update that modifies the UI of the mobile app library.

Through a blog post on Monday, Spotify announced that it will roll out three new social features for Android and iOS app users. We are constantly evolving the Spotify experience to meet the needs of our listeners and strive to provide listeners around the world with the best possible audio experience. Read the blog post. Starting today, you can easily share your favorite tracks and podcast episodes with your friends through social media channels.

Spotify allows users to share podcasts from a specific moment. Users can share time-stamped podcasts, allowing friends and family to jump into the podcast the moment they want to hear it. Previously, users could only share the entire podcast, so recipients had to manually transfer it to the desired part of the podcast. Recipients can now jump to the desired moment by simply clicking on the link.

In addition to the podcast timestamp feature, Spotify allows users to share music with Snapchat’s Canvas in addition to Instagram stories. Spotify’s canvas feature turns static song / album art into an 8-second visual loop. The music streaming service also announced that it will allow users to preview Canvas before sharing it on Instagram stories or Snapchat. In addition, Spotify will reorganize the sharing menu messaging and social media apps based on usage and place them in a grid view.

Other Spotify related news is about mobile apps for music streaming services.[ライブラリ]The page layout has been updated. This update adds changes such as grid view, dynamic filters for search, and improved sorting.

Satvik Khare is the Deputy Editor of Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology can make life easier for everyone. Gadgets are always passionate about him, and he often finds ways to avoid new technologies. In my spare time, I love playing around with cars and participating in motorsports. When the weather is bad, I rap on the Forza Horizon on Xbox and read some nice fiction.





