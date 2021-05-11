Release date of Samsung Galaxy S21FE, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 leaked





Samsung’s plans to launch mobile phones in the second half of the year are beginning to materialize. And the low-priced Galaxy S21 FE seems to debut at the same press event with an updated version of Samsung’s foldable phone.

This is a word from South Korea’s Yonhap, who reports that the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Galaxy S21 FE will all be released at the same time. According to the report, the mobile phone will debut in late August, shortly after the event to showcase the new device.

If true, it’s a bit different from previous rumors about Samsung’s foldable cell phone launch plans. Earlier reports suggested that an update for the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip will be released in July. But even if the August date is correct, it’s probably faster than Samsung launching the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy S20 FE last year. Both of those phones shipped in the fall.

Samsung may have a very strong incentive to release these phones early rather than later. Yonhap News Agency continues that Samsung “decided not to release a new Galaxy Note this year.”

There was no official word from Samsung about the status of Galaxy Note 21. However, rumors have spread since the beginning of the year that the 2021 updated phablet may not be visible, and have been on the phone wall for some time. In March, co-CEO DJ Koh told Bloomberg that he was considering not releasing a Galaxy Note model this year due to chip shortages and streamlining the product lineup. According to Samsung, the notebook series could come back next year, even if there is no new version in 2021.

Samsung has emphasized its desire to make clamshell mobile phones more mainstream this year, and events focusing on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 could be part of that strategy. Yonhap’s report claims that Samsung aims to make the new Z Flip lighter than its predecessor, repeating previous reports that Samsung aims to lower the price of this year’s Galaxy Z Flip. I will.

There are rumors that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has an under-display camera. Other phones, such as the ZTE Axon 20 5G, have added this feature, but this is the first time for Samsung. Clamshell phones join the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which offers compatibility with Samsung’s S Pen, and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 can be expected to be a potential replacement for the Galaxy Note.

The Yonhap report doesn’t contain much new details about the Galaxy S21 FE, but it gives you a better idea of ​​the price of the phone. The S21 FE will reportedly debut in South Korea for 700,000 won and about $ 629, based on current exchange rates. Its price range is in line with what you would expect from a cheaper version of the $ 799 Galaxy S21 phone, which offers reduced features and specifications.

All three new Samsung phones scheduled for the August launch event will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 system-on-chip, the same silicon that is included in the S21 lineup.

Best Samsung Galaxy S21 Deals Today

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

100GB data

24 months

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

100GB data

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

75GB data

24 months

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

75GB data

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

5GB data

24 months

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

5GB data

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos