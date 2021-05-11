PUBG Mobile 1.4 Beta, patch notes updates, new maps, vehicles, file sizes, APK download links





Krafton’s announcement of PUBG Mobile’s resurgence in India (under the new Monica Battlegrounds Mobile India) has certainly created a great exhilaration among players who have been waiting months for the game to resume. While the developers were preparing to launch Battlegrounds Mobile India in the country, they released a new patch for PUBG Mobile for other regions. The PUBG Mobile 1.4 patch brings many new features to gamers.Read Also-Nothing Announces Ear 1 which is the first audio product to be released in June

PUBG Mobile 1.4 patch notes, new modes, vehicles, maps, etc.

As Sportskeeda discovered, the latest PUBG Mobile 1.4 patch update brings new modes, new arena maps, vehicles, and combat improvements. The latest update seems to be heavily influenced by the movie “Godzilla vs. Kong”. Depending on the patch, ferocious monsters such as King Kong, Godzilla, and Mechagodzilla will appear.Here is the full list-read again-Google will start displaying COVID-19 vaccine information in the search app

Also read the new mode-RedmiNote 10S will receive MIUI 12.5 update prior to its official launch in India on May 13th.

Titan Strike (Titan Last Stand-May 25-June 8). Elangel Titan Crystal-A special throwable item that knocks back and burns enemies, Sunhook Titan Crystal-A special crystal that enhances player abilities such as running speed and jump height, Ribic Titan Crystal-Used to detect enemies Items that can be done in the near future. Players can land on the Titan Last Stand at the finale by boarding a helicopter in the lobby.

New arena map

The new Arena Map Hangar will be released on June 1st, and supported modes include Team Deathmatch, Arena Training, and Team Gun Games.

New car

The patch also includes Coupe RB, a two-seater sports car that will be available on Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and Livik.

New shooting mode

A new over-the-shoulder combat option has also been introduced that can be switched in the system settings. The M249 has been optimized for increased recoil and has a refreshed skin. New magazine and stock attachments have also been added.

New friend features

We’ve also added a new social feature that allows players to access Friend Moments from their personal space and share their status. Other add-ons include security improvements, Royal Pass Season 19 starting May 17, and basic performance improvements.

PUBG Mobile 1.4 Patch Update: How to Update or Download APK Files

The file size of the latest PUBG Mobile 1.4 patch update is 660 MB for Android and approximately 1.67 GB for iOS. To download new patches, open their respective Play Store or App Store, search for PUBG Mobile, and then[更新]Tap the button. For those who are trying to download updates using APK files, here is a way to do it.

Step 1: Download the APK file and then on your device[不明なソースからインストール]Enable the option.

Step 2: Find the APK file on your device and[インストール]Tap an option.

Step 3: When the installation process is complete, you will be prompted to choose between two resource packs (Low Spec Resource Pack or HD Resource Pack).

Step 4: Following this, once the in-game patch is complete,[ゲスト]Click Options. A dialog box will appear asking you to enter the invitation code. Enter the details and[OK]Press the button.

