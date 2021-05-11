



Dirt 5 update 4.03 has arrived. The complete list of changes and fixes added in this patch is as follows:

On May 11, 2021, a new Red Bull Revolution update was added to the game. This means additional content for Dirt 5 owners. This update will be rolled out to game PC, Xbox, and PlayStation owners. If you have a Google Stadia version of the game, this update will be released at a later date.

In addition to the new content available in the game, many technical issues have been resolved. Some of these fixes are platform specific.

Anyway, you can check out the patch notes for today’s big update posted below.

Dirt 5 Update 4.03 Patch Note Official RedBullliveries Eight livesries on multiple cars Online cross-platform matchmaking Race and party event public lobby RedBull Arch added to Playgrounds Create mode Add rain and storm to all Playgrounds locations Optional Statistical Stickers Added to Ghost Strap Time Time Trial and Gate Crusher Events New Driver Card Stickers Available to Reach Progress Milestone Chinese and Korean Localization Added Xbox One / Xbox One S, Especially Ice Breakers Further fixes for crashes on events Fixed crashes when trying to select a wireless controller from certain sponsor input settings Fixed crashes when backing out of photo mode immediately after changing weather conditions in multiple game modes Further Checks and Balances of Currency Payments PC: Fixed an issue where instances of driver animations were not displayed On Cockpit Cam PCs: Fixed i Raytraced shadows not displayed correctly PCs: Especially when using Nvidia 3090 graphics card Further fixes for crash instances in case PC: Fanatec Clubsport v2.5 does not default to pedal presets and saves user-selected data PC: User-selected wheel rim presets are now saved to saved data became. This means players no longer have to reselect presets each time they launch the game. The top and bottom controls on the d-pad are no longer locked to camera view changes and can be bound to different actions in the following ways:Player Xbox One: Fixed a crash when signing out of a player profile on Playgrounds PS5: Fixed a crash on Playgrounds when the player removed only the published Playground PS5: In Playgrounds Discover mode[もっと見る]Fixed the occurrence of soft lock when selecting

If you would like to know more about this update, please visit the official website. Dirt 5 has been released for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X / S, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia platforms.

