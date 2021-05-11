The color of my MacBook Air 2021 has just leaked.





Last week I learned that Apple is working on a blue MacBook Air 2021. This is the addition of a color dash to match the various hues available on the iMac 2021 more closely.

The news comes from regular Apple leaker Jon Prosser, who outsources the rendering of the MacBook Air 2021 in both blue and green, so you can see what a more colorful laptop looks like. In can be confirmed.

As Prosser explains in the public video, the images are initially displayed with a 5 minute mark, but these renderings are based on official images, but cannot be displayed without compromising the source. Therefore, viewing the commissioned rendering is like a workaround. They are taken directly from Apple’s source itself, but clearly display material from well-meaning leaks.

Sure enough, the blue and green MacBook Air 2021 you see here matches the tone of the new iMac, but there seems to be one consistent shade throughout. The iMac also uses much darker shades on the back and sides of the screen. Still, for those who like the features of the MacBook Air but are a little tired of the usual silver, gray, and gold, it can be a very welcome change.

Prosser commissioned artist Ian “Renders By Ian” Zelbo to create the image. Zelbo recently created its own blue MacBook Air 2021 rendering, so the name sounds familiar. These new renders have a smaller number of USB Type-C ports, but are otherwise very similar to Zelbos’ previous design.

(Image credit: Front Page Tech)

Both the Zelbos design and the Prossers leak show the MacBook Air 2021 with a slim bezel, but Prosser wasn’t included in the original leaked source material, so he and the rendering artist are accurate. He said he needed to “guess” the dimensions. ..

This is also the first meaningful hint that the MacBook Air 2021 may be available in colors other than blue. Prossers sources claimed to have seen only the blue and green models in person, but it makes sense for the MacBook Air 2021 to offer a variety of colors, following the new iMac, rather than sticking to just one. It’s good.

Current rumors indicate that the MacBook Air 2021 will be available in the second half of 2021, so I wanted to know more about the MacBook Air 2021 sooner.

