When will the Splicer’s Destiny 2 season begin?





The Destiny 2 Season of Splicer is approaching and we have all the details about when to start.

The season chosen was a huge hit and provided a lot of new content for game fans to get, but it’s been a while and the community wants a fresh season.

The Vault of Glass is back and this will be added to the upcoming new season hype.

The game is currently in its 14th season and is so popular that it doesn’t seem to lose fans anytime soon. This is all you need to know about the new season.

When will the splicer season begin?

If you look at the game menu, you can see that the selected season ends on May 11th.

This is a perfect match for Destiny 2’s weekly resets, providing fans with a bit of new content.

The new season may begin when this weekly reset occurs on May 11th at 6pm BST.

How Much Does Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer Cost?

You can usually buy a new season at Destiny 2 for about £ 10. This is the same for Season 14.

It’s very exciting when a new season comes and there’s a lot of content that gamers can get.

Fans who have purchased the deluxe version of the game will have some perks. One of these is that you can get Season 14 for free because you have access to all seasons towards the Queen of Witches.

