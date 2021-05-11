Google Pay now allows U.S. users to send money to India and Singapore





The Google Pay app integrates Wise with Western Union to allow US users to send money to India and Singapore.

Google

Google is jumping into the large money transfer market.

Google Pay, a leading tech mobile payment service, announced Tuesday that it will allow US users to send money to India and Singapore.

The company has partnered with money transfer company Wise and Western Union for this feature to integrate the platform into the Google Pay app. Users can choose either Wise or Western Union to move their money abroad. Google takes a small cut of cross-border transactions made through its app.

Google Pay released a new version of the app in the United States last year. This shows a push to banking services, such as adding checking accounts from lenders such as Citi, compensation, and budget insights.

Google is one of the many leading tech companies that are deep into the financial industry. Apple partnered with Goldman Sachs in 2019 to launch its own credit card. Facebook has a lot to do with digital currencies and payments. Meanwhile, in China, Alibaba’s affiliates Ant Financial and Tencent have become formidable players in the field of digital payments.

Still, these big tech companies have no clear ambition to become a bank.

“We have no plans to become a bank or remittance provider,” Google Pay’s director of product management, Josh Woodward, said in an interview with CNBC. “We are working with an existing ecosystem to build these products.”

Google’s latest financial services push will see it enter the huge money transfer market. The World Bank estimates that remittances to low- and middle-income countries in 2020 will be worth $ 508 billion. This is actually a 7% decrease from 2019, due to the impact on the transition of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This news is a big win for Wise. London-based fintech companies (formerly known as TransferWise) are increasingly selling their platforms as a service to banks such as Groupe BPCE in France, Monzo in the United Kingdom, and N26 in Germany. Meanwhile, Western Union has recently stepped up its digital strategy to thwart start-ups such as Wise and World Remit.

Going forward, Google wants to expand its money transfer capabilities to 80 countries where Wise operates, and ultimately to 200 countries covered by Western Union.

