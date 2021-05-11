Sound technology devices have the potential to replace smart inhalers-Med-Tech Innovation





A study presented at the Respiratory Drug Delivery (RDD) 2021 conference found that inhalers using acoustic technology developed in the UK performed more expensive electronic smart inhalers for patients with respiratory illness who lacked inhalation technology. It suggests that we can provide possible alternatives.

Acoustic technology is connected or integrated with the inhaler device and works in conjunction with smartphone applications that detect acoustic signals and provide real-time feedback and guidance on the correct inhaler technology.

Up to 90% of asthma and COPD patients have been reported to show incorrect inhaler technology in clinical studies. Training has been shown to have a short-term impact on inhaler technology, but the vast majority of patients will soon return to their previous technology.

Improved inhaler technology should be associated with better asthma control, reducing episodes of dyspnea, reducing drug use, reducing side effects and reducing hospitalization. The European Respiratory Society also emphasizes correct inhaler technology as one of the key ways to promote an environmentally friendly and sustainable approach to asthma treatment.

Mark Sanders, Chief Technology Officer of Clement Clark International, the lead author of the study, and Dr. Elizabeth Crawford, CEO of Clinecal, said: It can improve widely available inhaler technology and respiratory disease management. This technology is a viable alternative to expensive Bluetooth smart inhalers that previously could not penetrate the mass market.

An independent study by a team of researchers at the University of Venice, Egypt was also presented at RDD2021 to evaluate the effectiveness of inhalers using acoustic technology in combination with smartphone apps on inhaler technology. The study enrolled 200 adult participants in asthma and was divided into two groups. The oral group received only oral counseling on inhaler technology, while the advanced group received oral counseling and the use of the Clip-Tone inhaler attachment in the Clip-Tone Buddy smartphone app.

Studies have found that training devices are used in smartphone applications along with traditional oral counseling to teach adults with asthma. [] The correct procedure for MDI inhalation techniques has significantly improved lung function and significantly reduced the number of inhalation technique mistakes compared to using traditional oral counseling alone.

The Clip-Tone inhaler attachment and the In-Tone actuator integrated into the inhaler were developed by British medical technology manufacturer Clement Clarke International. When the inhaler is used correctly, both devices use the same technology to generate an acoustic signal. The companion smartphone app Clip-Tone Buddy (made by Clin-e-cal) not only detects acoustic signals and provides visual feedback and hints to inhaler users, but also keeps inhaler usage records. , Can be shared with clinical users. team.

Clip-Tone devices are compatible with a variety of inhalers and are now available to UK patients via prescription. The Clip-Tone Buddy app is now available for free download from the Apple and Google Play app stores.

