OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s new startup nothing aimed at Apple





OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei will be speaking on stage at TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco 2019.

Steve Jennings | Getty Images on TechCrunch

London Carl Pei, co-founder of Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus, has just started.

A Chinese-born Swedish entrepreneur founded a new consumer technology company called Nothing at the end of last year. The company plans to launch its first product, a pair of wireless earphones called Ear1, in June.

The specifications for Nothing’s earphones haven’t been revealed yet, but Pei suggests that they will be minimal in terms of functionality. For example, Pei states that you only need up to two or three settings, not “20 different levels” of noise canceling. According to Pey, there are no products with a “retrofuturism” design. The company added that it spent a lot of time completing the design philosophy.

“We want to bring this element of human warmth back into our products,” Pay told CNBC in an interview.

“The product is more than just an electronic device,” he added. “They are designed by people and used intelligently by people. It feels like a product company (today) is run by a large company.”

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s new startup Nothing has revealed the name of its wireless earphones scheduled for Tuesday: Ear1.

nothing

Pei and his former colleague Pete Lau founded OnePlus in 2013. OnePlus, which is dominated by Oppo in China, a subsidiary of Guangzhou-based BBK Electronics, has become famous for making cheap Android phones with decent specs. Pay left the company in October and started a new hardware venture.

Pei hopes that his new London-based company, Nothing, will shape the consumer tech industry in the same way that Apple’s iMac G3 rocked the PC market in the late 90’s and early 2000’s. is. “Today, like the PC industry in the 80’s and 90’s, everyone made gray boxes,” he said.

A 31-year-old tech entrepreneur says he was once Apple’s “biggest fan,” but over the past two years, “overall, it felt like innovation had slowed significantly.”

Apple’s iPhone is a game changer that has led the move to touchscreen-based phones and apps, creating billion-dollar companies. However, some people find the modern smartphone industry to be stagnant. It’s more expensive, but only minor updates are introduced each year. Leading companies are revamping their smartphones with ultra-fast 5G wireless internet and foldable displays.

There is a general sense of “why do we need to upgrade our technology?” Each new generation is similar to the previous generation, “Pei added. “In the past, people were very optimistic about technology, but now people are indifferent, and there must be a way to break the cycle.”

Apple declined to comment when contacted by CNBC. Apple has made many improvements to the iPhone, including 5G and its powerful new A14 Bionic chip. Other recent product launches include a new high-end iPad, a colorful iMac, and a lost tracker called AirTags.

Act 2 of Pay

Pei was born in Beijing but grew up in Sweden. He remembers his uncle working in Nokia giving him an old cell phone to play with. Pay dropped out of college in 2011 and worked in the Chinese smartphone industry. Today, entrepreneurs are starting over with consumer technology giants like Apple and Samsung.

Pay’s new venture has been a mystery over the past few months, but he tried to create a hype with a mysterious post on Twitter, with € 1.24 million from a loyal crowdfunding investor in March. Raised $ 1.5 million).

Pay says he’s frustrated with having to download different apps for each smart device. Instead, he wants to remove the leaves from Apple’s playbooks and build an ecosystem of technologies that are all supported by the same software.

“Technology is everywhere, but we see a future that doesn’t exist anywhere,” says Pay. “Our first step is to create an ecosystem of smart devices that can connect seamlessly to each other.”

Difficult battle

But that’s not easy. Hardware is a market famous for being difficult to crack.

“The first rule of hardware is that it’s known to be difficult to be complex and capital-intensive,” said Tom Hulme, general partner of Nothing’s investor Alphabet’s venture capital division GV, CNBC. Told to.

“If you make a mistake, it can have a devastating effect on your company,” Pay said. “Many investors shy away from it, which can result in less competition.”

According to Counterpoint Research, total sales of true wireless earphone buds without cables will reach 233 million units in 2020, with Apple’s AirPods accounting for almost one-third of the market. Counterpoint predicts that this year’s market will grow 33% to 310 million units, and Apple’s market share will decline in competition with new entrants.

Nothing has attracted an impressive investor lineup, including Alphabet’s GV, iPod inventor Tony Fadell, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman, and YouTube star Casey Neistat. The company aims to raise funds again later this year or early 2022.

“We have enough runways for several years,” he told CNBC. “But we’re probably aiming to procure at the end of the year or early next year, as our first product is on the market or future products are starting to become more final.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos