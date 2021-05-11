“Pokemon GO” Luminous Legend Y Event Features Yveltal, Sylveon, etc .: When is the Part 2 event?





To coincide with the “Pokemon GO” Luminous Legend Y event, Niantic will showcase one of the legendary Pokemon, Yveltal and Eevee, the latest evolution of the Kalos region.

The entire event is about the legendary raid, which is especially popular. The game company said it also has Part 2 at the May event.

Introducing the Pokemon you can meet at this month’s celebration, which is celebrating its 5th anniversary since its release on July 6, 2016.

“Pokemon GO” Luminous Legend Y Part I: Date, Pancham, etc.

(Photo: Niantic / Pokemon GO) Yveltal

According to Screen Rant’s report, the game franchise is not only preparing for its 5th anniversary, but also preparing for Pokemon’s 25th anniversary. Players can look forward to many things that will be introduced later.

The first half of the event is open from May 18th to 24th. You can also meet Pancham, the 6th generation fighting panda, for your debut in the game.

Available from Strange Egg. Other Pokemon you can catch with Pancham:

Scraggy

Pawniard

Vullaby

Scab

Absol

Qwilfish

Larvitar

Sandir

Dino

Hondour

Carvanha

As you can see, all these Pokemon have one thing in common. It’s all a dark type monster. Since Yveltal is a featured Pokemon at the event, it can be concluded that its main type is very important during the seven-day celebration.

If you don’t catch Pokemon during the Luminous Legend X event, you can fight Goomiey, Spritzee, and Swilix, so you can get them this time.

Niantic also announced that there is a Team GO Rocket survey that will arrive alongside other exclusive field surveys. After completing these challenges, you will be able to catch Scraggy and Galarian Zigzagoon.

In addition to the two, you can also get the next Pokemon by hatching a 7km egg:

For the hardest part, you’ll only get huge rewards if you win the 25 million rocket growls between May 15th and 23rd. The usual perk you can get is XP. Gallarian Zigzagoon (via 1-star Raid Boss) and its shiny version.

When is Pokemon GO’Luminous Legend Y Part 2?

(Photo: Melissa Lin (@AngelKuja) on Twitter) Nymphia of “Pokemon Snap”

Gamerant said the second leg of the event will start on May 25th and end on May 31st. Part 1 has Pancham, but the next segment will cover Sylveon, the evolution of the Eevee fairy.

In addition to this intertwined Pokemon, you can also face other evolutions such as Umbreon, Espeon, Jorteon, and Vaporeon through a 3-star raid.

In Part 2 of the event, you will be able to catch the following fairy-type Pokemon (7 km egg hatching):

Eevee

Ralts

Syringe

Swirlix

Kurefa

Igglybuff

Togepi

Azulil

In the meantime, you’ll be able to attend the Luminous Legends X event until May 17th, so you can own the legendary fairy Xerneas.

In addition, you can attend an event called May Community Day on Saturday, May 15th.

For more information on the event, please see the official blog of “Pokemon GO”. Never skip beats earlier than planned.

