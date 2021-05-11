“Assassin’s Creed Valhara” may soon introduce you to the Fire Giant and the Devil





The key point “Assassin’s Creed Valhara” is the latest in the “AC” series. The game will receive Druid’s Wrath DLC on May 13th. “Assassin’s Creed Valhara” was released in November 2020.

A new set of leaked details reveals that “Assassin’s Creed Valhara” may soon introduce the mysterious world of Muspelheim.

Assassin’s Creed insider j0nathan revealed that he made a reference to Muspelheim in the game’s files. Apparently, recent data mining activities suggest that the fiery Scandinavian territory of fire giants and demons could reach “Assassin’s Creed Valhara” through future expansion.

On Twitter, j0nathan shared an image of data mining. This indicates that the underworld territory may soon begin in the game.

Insider claims are in line with Ubisoft’s early concept art of the hellish underground world for “Assassin’s Creed Valhara.” Unfortunately, the final game doesn’t have a realm. In the base “Assassin’s Creed Valhara” title, players can only explore Jötunheimr and Asgard. Ubisoft’s concept art refers to Muspelheim in a pack of fire-themed cosmetic items.

“Assassin’s Creed Valhara” puts the player in a powerful Viking role. Photo: Ubisoft

In Norse mythology, Muspelheim is the place where the fire giant and the devil Surtr live. However, “AC” insiders warned fans that these references and references to Muspelheim could be just the wreckage of something that might not have reached the officially released game. Therefore, fans need to mitigate expectations about this leak.

Ubisoft has understated plans for Assassin’s Creed Valhara after 2021. Earlier, the developers announced expansions for Paris and Ireland, but neither of these upcoming locations is known to have a mythical realm. The previous “Assassin’s Creed” title has never received post-launch content for the second year in a row.

However, Assassin’s Creed Valhara is still a very popular game months after its official release. This could open up the possibility of a third unpublished DLC that could be set up in Musphelheim. Ubisoft has not yet commented on this recent leak regarding Muspelheim.

Industry insiders also previously shared his other findings in the “Assassin’s Creed Valhara” file. This includes a hypothetical map of the Paris and Ireland expansions, as well as an Isu cosmetic pack.

On the other hand, Ubisoft plans to release Druid’s Anger DLC of “Assassin’s Creed Valhara” on May 13th after the release is delayed. With the new expansion, Eivor will be brought to Ireland to meet Danu’s children.

