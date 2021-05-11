Canyon Grizzle CFSL 81BY-First Look Gallery





Gravel balls are very different from just a few years ago. As with any new cycling discipline, the pain is increasing. As companies and riders explore directions and possibilities, advances in bicycle technology and riding seek to find the status quo. Gravel was no exception. What used to be just gravel has evolved into a comprehensive term that covers all off-road riding and racing between road cycling and XC mountain biking. The comprehensive term “gravel” can cover everything from high octane racing to loading bike packing bags on your bike for a few days of adventure. Previously, one bike covered all the duties, but consumer expertise and growing demand have made gravel bikes a niche.

So designing the best gravel bike is a complex task. Canyons’ new Grizl is the idea for a consumer brand of gravel bikes that can do anything anywhere. A fast yet functional bike designed to cover a wide range of terrain, from spectacular gravel roads to full-scale expeditions.

The canyon already has a gravel bike. Anyone who has been interested in gravel from afar for the past few years will surely remember the launch of Canyon Grail with its unconventional handlebars. A bike that has been in charge of off-road operations for Canyons drop bars for the past three years. Canyon predicts that gravel riding will continue to grow in popularity and will double. This makes the Grail range a lightweight, lacy 50/50 gravel / road option with an unprecedented bi-wing hover bar, making Grizl a more rugged explorer.

The intended usage may be quite different, but Canyon sticks to the new Grizl Grails-proven off-road geometry. Canyon initially adopted the Endurace endurance road bike geometry as the starting point for its gravel format when developing the Grail, with a 40mm (medium frame) wheelbase extension. The extended wheelbase, complemented by a shorter stem and wider bars, improves stability and control when riding off-road while maintaining active road handling. The stack and reach are the same for Grail and Grizl, settled a bit longer and lower than the Endurace, but not as aggressive as the Canyons race bike Ultimate.

The 650b vs 29er theme is a long-running discussion at MTB, and the 29er wheel has just arrived. The canyon was decisive. By making the Grizl700c unique, there is no ride quality compromise caused by supporting multiple wheel sizes. This continues up to smaller frame sizes, choosing 650b wheels as a way to maintain ride quality characteristics and what the Canyon has done on other bikes. Canyon understands that riders, especially those who want more abilities, want more tire volume. Therefore, when running the 650b, there are no additional tire clearance benefits, but the Grizl fits 50mm tires and offers a smoother ride due to the benefits of a larger circumference.

The enhanced features do not stop at the volume of the tire. It has internal dropper post routing and you can specify a 180mm rotor if you need a big downhill. It’s backed up by the Grizl Meeting Canyons 1CX Mountain Bike Test Protocol, so you don’t have to worry about frame integrity if things get really rough.

Canyon thought about the modularity of the bike to also allow for a variety of setups. Dropstays allow installation of 1x and 2x drivetrains, and the standard cockpit adds versatility. A cage attached to the fork leg (rated 3kg on each side), a top tube accessory mount, and three bottle cages also provide flexibility in your bike packing setup. At the forefront of practicality is the mudguard fitting with the same wide fenders made for Grail: ON, which clears 45mm tires. Canyon prints technical specifications, recommended torque settings, and weight limits on the frame in case something needs to be rechecked.

Like all Canyon bikes, pricing is very competitive and the Grizl CF SL 8 1BY has very solid specs for riders looking for a gravel bike that can do anything. Groupset is processed by Shimanos GRX800 groupset with 40t chainring and 11-42 cassette. The brakes are also GRX800, and the front and rear 160mm rotors are standard equipment.

The Grail Cockpit, lovingly known as the Hover Bar, was a topic and provided additional compliance, but the integration requirements meant that Carbon Grail couldn’t run a traditional bar or stem. I will. The Canyon uses a standard bar / stem setup for riders who want flexibility in adjusting the cockpit and installing bike packing bags and other accessories. The Canyon Ergo AL bar measures 42 cm with a 130 mm drop and is paired with a 70 mm Canyon V13 stem. The seatpost is also made by Canyon, and the S15 VCLS 2.0 post is split in half, creating a leaf spring design that claims that the canyon can provide compliance up to 20mm. Beyond the added comfort, the post offers 13mm and 25mm setback options via a flip head and a very easy tilt adjustment.

The wheelset is a DT Swiss G1800 gravel exclusive wheelset that uses a DT Swiss 370 hub paired with an alloy rim with an internal width of 24mm. Our limited experience with G-One Bite tires is that when riding on rough terrain, you are more likely to be bitten than to be bitten. However, a low profile tread means smooth gravel and quick rolls on the runway.

Canyon also offers some optional extras for Grizzle. The bag set was made in collaboration with Apidura, some of the best bike packing bag manufacturers around. Based on the race & backcountry series, it consists of a frame bag (2.4L for frame 2XS-L, 4L for frame XL-2XL), top tube bag (1L), and saddle bag (5L) to provide additional luggage capacity. For adventure. The canyon also has a set of transparent stickers that can be used to protect the paint from the inevitable rubbing of the easy-to-apply bag strap.

(Image credit: Graham Cottingham) First impression

The Grizl CF SL 8 1BY had only a limited amount of time, but so far I’ve been impressed. The geometry feels very natural and some bikes take a few rides to get used to, but it didn’t take long to push Grizl onto the terrain.

Being based in Scotland means that there are plenty of gravel roads and trails that cover the entire range of gravel, from natural roads to sloppy single tracks that put grizzles at their pace. With long solo days, gravel racing and bike packing adventures already planned, we’ll see if Canyons claims all the gravel bikes they’ve ever needed is a test.

Technical Specifications: Canyon Grizl CF SL 8 1BY Gravel Bike Price: 2,949.00 Frame: Canyon Grizl CF SL Size: Small Weight: 9.4kg (Small, including Bottle Cage) Group Set: Shimano GRX RX800 Crank Set: Shimano GRX RX800 Wheels: DT Swiss G1800 Spline DB25 Brake: Shimano GRX RX800 Handlebar: Canyon Ergo AL HB50 Stem: Canyon Stem V13 Seatpost: Canyon S15 VCLS 2.0 Saddle: Fizik Argo Terra R5 150mm Tire: Schwalbe G-One Bite TLE EVO 45mm

