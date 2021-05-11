Battlefield 6 trailer revealed officially teased in June





The official Battlefield Twitter account has clearly shown when the game can finally be seen first, after industry insiders claimed that Battlefield 6 was delayed earlier this week. Battlefield fans need to mark the June calendar.

Initially, it was thought that Battlefield 6 was released in early May, but developer DICE seems to have delayed the schedule by about a month. There is no clear reason for this delay, but the similarities between the game’s debut trailer and the Chinese rocket incident were suggested by prolific leaker Tom Henderson as a potential reason.

We know something is coming in June, thanks to such a mysterious tweet from the official Battlefield account. It makes fun of both “immediately” and “June” rhymes. Cracking is not always a difficult clue. The tweet also states that the word “boom” is a further lingering sound, so maybe we should expect a pretty explosive exposure next month?

It’s almost certain that in June, we’ll finally get something related to Battlefield 6. This could be a movie-like public trailer, and could confirm that the game is rumored to be a bit futuristic setting. Or even a full game video-driven demo will give you a good look at a real multiplayer shooter.

EA (the publisher of the Battlefield Series) typically hosts the EA Play showcase at about the same time as E3, which is scheduled for June 11-15 each year. The 2021 version of EA Play hasn’t been technically confirmed yet, but it’s certain that Battlefield 6 will be released to the world at this live event.

Currently, there isn’t much confirmed information about the next Battlefield yet, but beyond the fact of this year’s launch, it’s designed for the next generation of hardware, but Leak is a fan while waiting for official news. Provided some Mosels to chew.

These leaks include DICE suffering a second puncture wound in Battle Royale mode after the Battlefield 5s Firestorm was overwhelmed, and the game offering an “innovative” single-player campaign. .. There are also reports of doing that round, suggesting that the game will skip PS4 and Xbox One and focus only on PS5, Xbox Series X and PC.

The good news is that you don’t have to wait that long before you know if all these online whispers are really true. In the meantime, you’ll probably need a next-generation console before the game will be released this fall. Thankfully, the PS5 Restock Guide and the Xbox Series X Restock Guide will help you solve your stock shortage and get a new glossy console.

