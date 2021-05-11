Industry innovator Strive Health chooses Colorado to expand its headquarters





Denver-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Strive Health has chosen Colorado for its long-term expansion of its headquarters. Denver-based startups increased their workforce by more than 600% last year. Today’s announcement includes the addition of 250 new Colorado jobs to support enterprise expansion in roles such as clinical, technology, data management, operations, and strategy. ..

Governor Jared Polis said it was appropriate to announce the continued growth and expansion of Denver-based startups here in Colorado at the start of National Economic Development Week. These quality jobs are a huge benefit to Colorado, as Strive Health continues to solidify Colorado’s reputation for innovation in healthcare and health technology.

Strive Health’s explosive growth can be traced back to a data-driven model that rethinks the kidney care paradigm using dedicated analysis. The Strives program is designed to provide the right care at the right time, dramatically improving the quality of care while reducing total medical costs by nearly one-third.

Located in the heart of Colorado, with a vibrant workforce and quality education, Strive Health CEO Chris Riopelle says it has become an ideal home and place to expand Strive Health. .. Governor Police and the Department of Economic Development were impressed with the state’s leading direction, including strengthening local businesses, affordable housing, and playing an active role in education for the next generation of innovators. .. Governor Police also did a great job managing the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This collaboration will help us significantly expand our footprint and continue to build destinations for talented people.

Strive Health received a performance-based employment growth incentive tax credit award from the Colorado Economic Development Commission last month. This is the creation of 250 net new jobs with an average annual salary of $ 131,572, which is 183% of the average annual salary in Denver County.

Mayor of Denver, Michael B. Hancock, is proud to continue Strive Health’s success in our region with this exciting expansion decision. Strive Health proves that they can grow rapidly and offer excellent salary career opportunities. In establishing a city for a sustainable economic recovery, this type of announcement continues to have a strong regional economic foundation backed by a pool of competitive workforce and is ready to return. Make sure you are there.

Colorado competed with Michigan and Utah for a headquarters expansion project. In this project, Strive Health has an existing company office and a major market presence.

About Strive Health

Strive Health is a national leader in value-based kidney care and the partner of choice for innovative healthcare payers and providers. Strive’s model uses a unique combination of high-touch care teams, predictive analytics, advanced technology, seamless integration with local providers, and next-generation dialysis services throughout the patient’s journey from chronic kidney disease (CKD). Form an integrated care delivery system that supports. ) To end-stage renal disease (ESKD). Through flexible value-based payment arrangements, including risk-based programs, we aim to partner with commercial and Medicare Advantage payers, Medicare, healthcare systems, and physicians. With the support of New Enterprise Associates, Capital G, Red Point, Town Hall Ventures, Echo Health Ventures and Ascension Ventures, Strive provides compassionate kidney care in its original way. For more information, please visit Twitter, LinkedIn, www.strivehealth.com or send an email to info @ strivehealth.com.

About the Bureau of Foreign Trade, Economic Development, Colorado

The Bureau of Foreign Trade (OEDIT) of Colorado is working with partners to create a positive business environment that promotes dynamic economic development and sustainable employment growth. Under the leadership of Governor Jared Polis, he strives to develop the US economy through financial and technical assistance that promotes regional and regional economic development activities throughout Colorado. OEDIT offers a number of programs and services tailored to support business development at all levels, including business maintenance services, business transfer services, business funding and incentives. Our office includes a global business development department. Colorado Tourism Board; Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office; Colorado Creative Industries; Business Finance & Incentives Division; Colorado SME Development Network. Colorado Film, Television and Media Offices; Minority Business Offices; Employee-owned Offices; and Local Opportunity Offices. See oedit.colorado.gov for more information.

About Denver’s Economic Development and Opportunities

Denver’s economic development and opportunities lead a comprehensive and innovative economy for all Denver residents, businesses and neighbors. By supporting local and global business development, workforce development programs, and stabilization efforts in the diverse regions of Denver, we are creating an economy that serves everyone. For more information, please visit www.denvergov.org/ economic development.

