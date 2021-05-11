According to the update video about updates, WWE 2K22 gets developer updates on a regular basis … Video – Critical Hits





WWE games in the past haven’t been completely transparent about how they were created. Given the absolute dumpling fire that was at WWE 2K20 in 2019, I can’t blame how bad the developer Visual Concepts wants to show to wrasslin fans. The game has been cooked up. The WWE 2K20 was bad enough to break the annual release schedule that 2K Games inherited from THQ in the early 2010s, as long-time partner Yuke’s didn’t help, but that’s a thing of the past.

For now, Visual Concepts and Publisher 2K have promised to show more about how WWE 2K22 works by sharing regular behind-the-scenes updates “in the coming weeks” on Instagram and Twitter. doing. Such a first update features WWE 2K Creative Director Lynell Jinks talking about how the update will be rolled out. Yes, I know this is an update about the update. In any case, I’ll pick up what you get at this point.

“We hold your hand through the WWE 2K22 manufacturing process,” said Zinx. “Because the hits are different, everyone.”

* Tap the microphone * Is this on? A lot of exclusive behind-the-scenes # WWE2K22 content. Spread the word pic.twitter.com/87604jB8pb

— WWE2K Dev (@ WWE2Kdev) May 10, 2021

There is no specific timeline for when these updates will arrive, but the studio says it will be updated “frequently” and more content will arrive “in the coming weeks.” This could include an announcement about who will be on the WWE 2K22 roster, but it’s no exaggeration to say that it’s a regular main event star and the number of WWE legends playable. .. We already know that Rey Mysterio and Swiss Superman Cesaro are in the game. In the first WWE 2K22 trailer, the 619 Smacking Cesaro Master turned the trademark San Diego dial code to the front.

Other than that, it’s a waiting game! This is a great opportunity to practice Hurricane Lana from Brad’s Top Rope while waiting for release date news and a list of next-generation features.

