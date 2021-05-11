Call history data is rolling out to Google My Business dashboard





Like most new Google My Business features, it’s slow to deploy and can be gradual. The same is true for the new call history data displayed on the desktop dashboard. You are now seeing what looks like the final phase before it is fully rolled out. This feature is fully available on a particular list.

John Smith on Twitter first posted about this new update. You can see that the dashboard also shows a specific list. From what I can see, this feature appears to appear in the list opt-in to beta. Colan Nielsen discussed this in more detail at the end of last year.

This post details how to opt in (if options are specified), how to access report data, how the feature works, how the feature benefits users, and other details found during testing. ..

How to opt in call history in Google My Business

Currently, it seems that you can opt in to the call history feature only if the option is specified. As an example of this, there are some lists in the dashboard,[ホーム]Notifications are displayed on the tab.

If there is a notification, it will be displayed with the BETA tag in the “Preview Call History” heading. To opt in[試してみる]You need to select the button and follow the prompts. It looks like this:

Since I just opt-in, I don’t see any data in the report at first (more on this later). However, from my point of view, the report is updated very quickly. I made a test call on a list I manage and within a minute I saw my phone number in the report.

Since we chose to be part of the call history beta (Note: the tabs are not actually labeled beta in the report, as the product was in its infancy), so of the data you entered Let’s check access to some in the report.

Access to call history reports (when data becomes available)

If you were given the option to try the beta in the previous section, you’ll see a new tab in your dashboard titled “Calls”. The report probably looks a little sad now, as I just opt-in. But let’s show you what it looks like after the data starts rolling in.

For one of my clients based in the United States, we chose this feature early on. This means that you can be sure that you have entered up to 4 months of data. And the data is pretty good. It’s like pulling a curtain and seeing something you don’t know if you should see it.

Some companies can add custom phone numbers to the list with a paid subscription and deliver this type of data (and more), but this is all free data and you can use it yourself. Here’s what this section looks like on the dashboard: To view the data[通話履歴を表示]Must be selected.

[通話履歴を表示]Select the button to display a report with call history data. This includes details of the call itself, such as overall calls answered during the specified time period, number of missed calls, phone number, call duration, history (whether you called in the past, theirs). I missed one of the phones).

Second, it’s helpful to understand how reports work. Please note that some support documents provided by Google My Business explain this in detail.

Call history mechanism in Google My Business

Google’s support documentation focuses on the “Transfer” component for more information on how call history works. The Google documentation contains the following information:

When call history is turned on, customers connect to you via the transfer number instead of the profile number. When you start a call, you’ll see an automatic message that says “Call from Google.”

Interestingly, when I did the test, I didn’t get the message “Call from Google”. I’m not entirely sure why this is so, but it didn’t work, probably because it was in beta and still fleshed out.

The documentation also includes the following:

In your business profile, customers can find your business number.They are on your profile[通話]With the button, their call will be forwarded to a unique number to contact you. This number is different from the profile number. The Google transfer number depends on where you dial. This includes the area code and prefix number. If possible, the transfer number shares the same area code or prefix number as the business. Otherwise, the geographic area’s city code is used. If these numbers are not available, the toll-free Google forwarding number will be used.

This is important information to keep in mind when opting in for this feature. For whatever reason, you may not want to transfer the call. I didn’t get the message “Call from Google”, but the phone number I actually called was different from the phone number I clicked on the list.

Benefits of opting in to the call history feature

If you opt in to track your call history, you’ll get a whole new dataset within your Google My Business dashboard. Previously, you had to pay for this type of data, but now it’s available for free. This is good news for companies that have a physical location.

Note: If you are opting in to this feature and do not want to opt in (for the forwarding reasons mentioned above), you can opt out in the following ways: All you need to do is uncheck the box in the Info tab of the phone number field.

The benefits and use cases of opt-in are:

If a customer calls you and you successfully interact with the company, you can submit a follow-up request and leave a Google review on the phone. Knowing that the call was made via Google My Business can result in higher conversion rates than in other cases. Checking the phone numbers from the Google My Business list will allow for better attribution. In other words, by matching your phone number with your trading customers, you can get a better idea of ​​the quality of incoming calls through the list you manage. When you opt in, you can check for missed calls and see if the call failed. Reason. It may also indicate that the business hours on the list are incorrect or unclear if you receive a call at a time when it shouldn’t be.

The above list may be expanded, but I am confident that there are many other benefits and use cases. If you have any ideas, feel free to send them on Twitter. Add to the list of idea attributions.

Other details about Google My Business call history

There are many other details worth mentioning about the call history feature, but we’ll talk more about that later. One of the things I’ve hinted at earlier was how quickly the report would be updated. This makes the report even more useful when you consider how important timing is when it comes to getting the most out of your data.

Another aspect is the way you click through the Google My Business dashboard to call back to your customers, which is sent to FaceTime. Therefore, in theory, you can follow up on missed calls directly on your dashboard. I don’t know if I’ll use this, but it’s still interesting to see it included.

Overall, I think this is a very interesting addition to the Google My Business dashboard. In my opinion, it’s probably the most interesting since the release of the Query Insights report in 2018. What do you think? Is this a report that you make good use of?

