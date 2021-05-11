Eight important considerations when deploying a new medtech-Med-Tech Innovation





Over the last decade, the healthcare industry has seen a number of technological advances. This makes the healthcare industry more complex and more difficult to achieve growth. One way to deal with this highly competitive situation is to introduce new healthcare technologies to improve the quality of healthcare.

Adopting the latest medical technology and best practices usually reduces the time required for diagnostic and rehabilitation requirements. In addition, it often offers less invasive treatment options and shortens hospital stays. After all, these small wins can build up rapidly and kick both your growth and your overall competitiveness.

If you take this route, properly implementing the new medtech can quickly get out of control. In this article, we’ll look at some important points to consider when introducing a new medtech to your facility.

Eight important considerations when deploying a new medtech to your facility

1. The new medtech should solve the problem

“Improved quality care” and “improved efficiency” are often cited as reasons for introducing new medical technologies. Since these are general terms, the expected benefits are often ambiguous. It is difficult to predict the outcomes associated with a particular feature of the new medtech. This makes it difficult to establish a shared vision among all stakeholders.

Plot an existing local process before implementing it. This process helps identify possible improvements that may be existing issues. Ideally, this foundation will lead to the development of a shared long-term vision.

2. The new medtech must be in line with the organization’s vision

Consensus between professionals, managers, and managers should be built on the strategic vision of the organization. This requires deciding whether to pursue systematic changes, such as implementing electronic health record capabilities, or to start by streamlining a particular process and gradually expanding its capabilities.

It is also important to involve and obtain approval from professional stakeholders such as doctors, nurses, administrative staff and managers to promote adoption.

Consider establishing a high-level strategic group of clinical and administrative leaders as well as senior management. This allows you to measure the impact on different departments within your employees and see if implementing a new medtech meets the needs of these subgroups.

3. Consider different options

Once the need for new medical technology is established and approved, it is important to take sufficient time to thoroughly evaluate the various options available to solve the same problem. For each available option, consider the resources required to implement and maintain the new medtech, as well as the benefits and pitfalls of each option.

For example, you need to be aware of different providers and network with potential suppliers to better understand the value of your business. This is because it is very likely to be a long-term relationship. Visiting other medical facilities that implement equivalent technology can also help you get a hands-on example.

The system of choice must meet most of the different levels of requirements. Not only should it be useful to the end user, but it should also be cost-effective for the organization. Most importantly, it should be easy to maintain and update. Ultimately, choose a system that meets your clinical needs and does not disrupt your supply chain.

4. Choose a supply chain friendly system

One of the key aspects to consider when implementing a new medtech is the strong need for supply chain considerations. Systems that disrupt the supply chain are very likely to change the delivery of quality care. Methods of delaying clinical tasks can also face severe opposition from end users.

In addition, supplier availability must be considered. If you are short of your medtech or related products, you may have to wait longer than usual to receive your order or you may end up looking for another supplier to meet your needs. not. In an ideal scenario, the implementation and monitoring of the new medtech is already within reach and no supplier changes are required.

Finally, keep in mind that everyone linked to the supply chain already has its own processes and workflows. If the new medtech is not user-friendly, instances in the supply chain can refuse to adopt the new process, which can compromise the buyer-supplier relationship. Coordinating these goals is often difficult. Choosing a highly customizable system can overcome the problem, but it can be costly. This requires a careful trade-off between affordability and the features you need.

5. Planning the implementation procedure is essential

Planning for all sorts of transformative organizational upgrades requires both targeted and reflective efforts. Implement features that benefit many end users as soon as possible.

Whether you take a step-by-step approach or a bulk approach, your implementation strategy should be tailored to your organization’s structure and systems. The former refers to the gradual introduction of features, and the latter refers to the rapid introduction of features throughout the organization.

Whenever possible, avoid parallel mounting (both paper and electronic). This unnecessarily increases the workload of the end user and can inadvertently pose new risks to patient safety. This is the last thing you want. Customizing the implementation strategy for your structure usually facilitates the transition to the new medtech.

6. Train staff

Users who have received the necessary training are more enthusiastic about hiring than those who do not. You need to implement effective training methods tailored to your specific role. Training should allow users to practice practically. This should be done in an environment that is as close to real as possible.

Whether it’s surgical training or basic data entry, best practice is to have a session just before implementation. Please note that advanced staff may require additional training sessions. Continuous daily training also helps with a system that is updated on a regular basis.

7. Ensure regular system maintenance

Maintenance is essentially linked to all of the points mentioned above, and the newly implemented medtech needs to be reviewed regularly throughout the technology lifecycle. Maintenance should be given special attention as it is often underestimated in terms of related activities and costs.

Keep in mind that the estimated maintenance costs should take into account the ongoing costs, such as support services from the provider, as well as the potential costs associated with system changes. The purpose of the organization can change over time, and the newly implemented medtech.

8. Check the progress of growth

It is widely recognized that evaluation is important when considering a new Medtech, but in reality it is often a retrofit. A real-time longitudinal data collection strategy that provides feedback is desirable because it allows you to incorporate the merged results into ongoing implementation activities, but it is often costly and time consuming.

However, it is important to collect user feedback on the identified issue and respond promptly. Investing in data collection strategies should begin with an assessment of current and expected organizational and individual workflows, followed by monitoring the unintended consequences.

In addition, it is important to do this over a reasonable period of time, as it can take years for some benefits and results to appear. After all, your progress will shape your future growth strategy.

Final idea

In the field of medical technology, new advances are being made every day. The constant pursuit of something novel and informative ensures that medical technology continues to advance at a tremendous pace. The medtech industry is currently booming because of its important nature and the opportunities it offers to people around the world. Whenever you implement a new medtech in your facility, keep in mind the considerations described in this article. These help lay out the components for successful adoption and application.

