Realme Narzo 30 leaked video reveals key specs, design details





A new member of the Narzo series, Realme Narzo 30, will soon join the brothers. The phone has been confirmed to have the MediaTek mobile platform, but the upcoming Narzo 30 hands-on video reveals what the device will look like.Read Also-Realme Narzo 30 was released on May 18th, leaking specs and details

Realme Narzo 30 Hands-on Video (Allegation)

The Realme Narzo 30 hands-on video, believed to have been shared by the YouTube channel Marc Yeo Tech Review, reveals the aesthetics and specifications of the device’s design. A video longer than 7 minutes shows a blue Realme Narzo box. This device could be seen to have a punched hole display and a thick chin. The video shows a gray variation of the device with a glossy strip with an arrow-like pattern on the back. The rectangular camera module sits on top of the strip in the upper left corner. The base has a mono-speaker grill, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The side-mounted fingerprint scanner is on the far right, and the left edge of the frame houses the SIM tray and volume keys.Read more-Realme Narzo 30 specs and images leaked online and will be released shortly

Read more-Today’s tech news: Realme Narzo 30 series, Buds Air 2 India launch, Android gets new features Realme Narzo 30 specs (planned)

As mentioned earlier, the alleged Realme Narzo 30 Hands-on also revealed an important aspect of the device. As you can see[電話について]The page shows devices with model number RMX2156. The video suggests that the phone has a 90Hz display, at least 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. The phone can get a backup of a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W dirt charge fast charge. Future Realme Narzo 30 may include an Android 11 OS based on Realme UI 2.0. The device has already been confirmed to have a MediaTek Helio G95 processor. In terms of optics, the phone is expected to feature a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

Earlier listings suggest that the Realme Narzo 30 may come with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD FHD + display with a brightness of 580 knits. The punchhole notch can accommodate a 16 megapixel camera for capturing selfies. The phone is estimated to arrive with 4G support, according to reports, but Realme India and Europe’s vice president Madhav Sheth have confirmed that the Narzo 30 will also be equipped with a 5G model. According to the Realme Malaysia website, the new Realme Narzo 30 will be announced on May 18th at 12:00 pm (9:30 am India Standard Time).

