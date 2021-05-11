Google Pay International Money Transfer: Google Pay Launches International Money Transfer Between Wise and Western Union





Alphabet Inc’s Google has launched an international money transfer partnership with money transfer companies Wise and Western Union Co for users of US payment apps, the two companies said Tuesday.

Google Pay users in the US can now send money to customers of the app in India and Singapore. By the end of the year, we plan to expand to 80 countries available via Wise and 200 countries via Western Union.

Google’s entry into the $ 470 billion remittance market takes another step for tech companies to expand their financial services offerings and intensify competition in the digital payments sector.

London-based Wise was launched in 2011 with the goal of making international money transfers cheaper and easier, but Western Union has a vast global network of physical locations and is the market leader in money transfers. Continues to be.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a boom in online payments, creating a partnership with Google Pay, which has 150 million users in 40 countries, but it is estimated that the overall flow of remittances will decline. According to the latest World Bank estimates, migrant workers’ return money is projected to decline by 14% from 2019 due to economic conditions and employment levels in migrant host countries.

Josh Woodward, Head of Product Management at Google, said: “Even with COVID, many people are migrating around the world and we wanted to focus on how to make these payments easier.“ Our goal this year is with Wise. Working with Western Union to deploy this for the countries they support. ”

Silicon Valley tech companies redesigned their US payments app in November, introduced paid promotions into their services, and then opened a waiting list to open a bank account with some lenders. It was.

The new money transfer feature will intensify competition between technology companies and traditional financial companies for consumer money and data, with providers aiming to become a one-stop shop for users’ financial needs.

Ant Group, Samsung Electronics Co, Apple Inc and PayPal Holdings Inc also offer mobile wallets aimed at becoming a hub for services ranging from cross-border payments to credits.

(Report by Anna Irrera, edited by Emeria Sithole-Matarise)

