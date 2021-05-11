Clean Energy Ventures announces open access tools to identify investor-worthy climate technologies





Boston, May 11, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Clean Energy Ventures today announced the launch of an open access calculator to estimate the potential impact of climate innovation on climate change. Developed by Clean Energy Ventures to help evaluate climate technology start-ups seeking funding, the Simple Emissions Reduction Calculator (SERC) is looking to validate carbon emission reductions with partners such as Cleantech Open and Cleantech Scandinavia. Used by technology starters. Potential. SERC’s open accessibility is the first for clean energy and climate technology venture capital investors.

“Many start-ups and founders have great ambitions to mitigate GHGs, but estimating the potential for reducing their emissions can seem daunting,” he said. Said Shanbor Gupta, Investment Manager at Clean Energy Ventures. “The Simple Emissions Reduction Calculator was developed to fix this issue and provide a baseline for startups and investors to build in the investment debate.”

This calculator allows startups and investors to estimate tonnage of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) that technology can prevent. Clean Energy Ventures uses this tool as the first step in the investment screening process to ensure that all startups evaluated can reduce their investment requirement of at least 2.5 billion tonnes of CO2e by 2050. CEV is now providing tools to the broader clean energy and climate technology community to bridge the gaps in the current solution landscape and support the organization’s efforts to achieve ESG goals.

Cleantech Open, Cleantech Scandinavia, among other investors and accelerators in the climate technology industry, uses SERC tools for education, screening, and / or diligence.

Beth Zonis, Director of Cleantech Open Northeast, said: “The explosive growth in climate-focused investment means that more entrepreneurs are being asked to quantify their current and potential impacts on climate change.” Being able to quantify the impact of CO2e not only secures funding, but also attracts customers, partners and employees. This year, SERC as startups launch and scale. We decided to incorporate the tools into our curriculum. Their business. “

David Miller, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Clean Energy Ventures, said: “Every entrepreneur focused on climate change resolution has an accessible and reliable way to calculate emission reduction potential, and companies can use that data to potential investors and customers. I want to standardize the process that I can share with my employees and the general public. I’m already using SERC tools. “

About Clean Energy Ventures Clean Energy Ventures is a $ 110 million venture capital firm investing in early-stage climate technology companies, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and investing in 2.5 gigatons each of CO2e between now and 2050. Providing a venture-grade profit to your home. For more information, please visit atcleanenergyventures.com.

Source Clean Energy Venture

