The new iPad game PokPok Playroom brings a fresh approach to children’s playtime





Pok Pok Playroom is a new app that rethinks the playtime of the digital generation.

On Tuesday, Snowman, the studio behind Apple Arcadegames Skate City and Where Cards Fall, launched PokPok, a new studio with a fresh vision for kids’ playtime. The company focuses on building creative play-based learning experiences for children.

Pok Pok’s founding team for digital toy makers includes CEO Melissa Cash, designers Esther Huybreghts and Mathijs Demaeght. Snowman veterans Ryan Cash and Jordan Rosenberg are also in attendance, both of whom will continue to work for Snowman. The company was “incubated” within Snowman, but acts as a separate studio. The team told CNET by email that its goal was to help nurture and inspire the next generation of creative thinkers.

Pok Pok Team (from left to right): Esther Huybreghts, Melissa Cash, Jordan Rosenberg, Ryan Cash.

The new studio comes with a new app for kids called Pok Pok Playroom, created with the help of educators, occupational therapists and sensory professionals. Huybreghts and Demaeght initially said they weren’t embarking on creating a new children’s game, but rather aiming to balance the two young children out of the creative rut.

When his son James was two years old, they had a hard time finding something on the App Store that was the right age for him to play.

“We didn’t want to abuse anything that would beat the level, understand the menu, or offend him too much,” the designer said in an email. “I was worried that he was always stuck and was disappointed that he couldn’t play independently. Then we decided to make it ourselves.”

Build a digital playroom

According to the team, Pok Pok Playroom includes a collection of toys and activities that promote cognitive and social emotional development without losing or losing. In addition, games for ages 2-6 can grow with children as playtime changes. The app aims to reward children for play, not prizes, while allowing them to take risks and feel a sense of accomplishment when things come together.

“When kids enter the PokPok Playroom, they’re free to explore, get out of the comfort zone, think out of the box, and experiment without fear of failure,” Melissa Cash said. I will. “It’s a great experience that we’re really excited to bring it from the playroom floor to the digital playroom.”

“Soothing sounds, gentle animations, lack of overstimulation … really helps kids and parents calm down in stressful times,” says designer Esther Huybreghts.

Pok Pok Playroom aims to provide a soothing and exploratory experience by presenting playtime in a peaceful way with handmade art and gentle sounds.

While some parents are worried about exposing their kids to too much screen time, Cash makes the new app work like traditional playroom items such as blocks, puzzles and other toys. Said that it was intended.

The team will also provide a comprehensive experience for children, both in play mechanics and in app presentations, so that adults can fill in the void and tell their stories instead of doing so. I wanted to focus. The game is designed with accessibility in mind, so young players don’t have to “get stuck” or ask for help.

“I hope the kids can meet not only the Poku Poku Playroom, but also their neighbors, family and friends,” Cash said. “That’s why we try to emphasize people of many genders, races, abilities and families, and break down gender stereotypes as much as possible, with men in general, such as female construction workers I’m trying to pick up many women in the profession that dominates.

Pok Pok Playroom will be available for iPhone and iPad on May 20th. After a 14-day free trial, you can subscribe for $ 4 per month or $ 30 per year without in-app purchases or ads.

