Roku Express 4K Plus Review: New Popular Roku





Roku’s Express 4K Plus is Roku’s new recommendation.

Sarah Tew / CNET

For years, our favorite streaming device was the Roku Streaming Stick Plus, but now we have a new favorite. The company’s latest streamer, the Roku Express 4K Plus, beats other affordable streamers such as Google’s $ 50 Chromecast and Google TV and Amazon’s $ 50 Fire TV Stick 4K, as well as Streaming Stick Plus. Raising the level of value.

A simple Roku interface? check. 4K HDR streaming? check. Wired Ethernet support with optional adapter? Yup. Cheaper cost? For $ 40 compared to the $ 50 sticker price for Streaming Stick Plus, Express 4K Plus has it too. After using this device for a few days and watching everything from Netflix and Disney Plus to Apple TV Plus and, of course, YouTube TV, it’s the best streaming device that deserves CNET’s Editors’ Choice award.

LikeSuper Simple app-based menu Cheaper than 4K HDR rivals Fast and responsive Ethernet support (using third-party adapters) Don’t like Dolby Vision support Roku’s voice assistant is weaker than Amazon, Apple and Google rivals It remains.Simple and familiar design

Everything you need is in the box.

Sarah Tew / CNET

Like other recent updates, such as Roku’s 2020 Ultra and Apple’s new Apple TV 4K, the Express 4K Plus looks very familiar. It’s a little bigger, but it keeps the cheap HD-only Express half-moon dongle design. On the back is a Micro-USB port for HDMI output and power, and a reset button.

The front is shiny, easy to understand and has only one indicator light. The bottom is where you can apply the included adhesive strip to attach the miniature box to the back or bottom of your TV. Express 4K Plus comes with Roku’s “Point Everywhere” voice remote, so you can hide your box almost anywhere near your TV and it will still work. You don’t need a direct line of sight to control the player.

Sarah Tew / CNET

In my tests, I placed the Express 4K Plus behind a Samsung 4K TV a few years ago and I was able to control it with a remote control without any problems. We were also able to power Roku directly from Samsung’s built-in USB port. No power adapter required. Using the device with the 2019 TCL6 Series RokuTV did not cause any issues as well. If you have a fairly modern TV with a 5V USB port, Roku should work fine even if you hide using your TV’s power supply.

In addition to the tape, Roku includes a Micro-USB and HDMI cable for the remote control and a AAA battery, and an AC adapter for power in case you need to use it instead. You can save a few seconds of startup time by connecting Roku to the wall and leaving it on instead of the TV.

It’s nice that Roku finally adopted USB-C, but with this device (which is intended to connect to a TV and leave it alone), you can use the old port.

The remote has the same simple layout and design as any other Roku, with a TV volume control on the right. It doesn’t have a rechargeable battery or a constant-listening mic (so you’ll have to pay an extra $ 30 for your company’s Voice Remote Pro), but it’s perfectly superior for instant pairing with both Express 4K Plus and easily controllable volumes. It is a controller. , Mute and turn on the TV.

The only real difference I noticed was the new shortcut key. The remote has a new Apple TV Plus button that works with Netflix, Disney Plus, and Hulu’s dedicated keys.

Note: Express 4K without a “plus” in its name can be purchased at Wal-Mart for $ 35. The only difference between this device and that device is that Express 4K Plus comes with this great remote control, as opposed to a simple IR device that has no audio and TV control. We recommend spending an additional $ 5 to get Express 4K Plus.

Solid 4K HDR Streaming Sarah Tew / CNET

The interface running on Roku’s latest OS 10 software is similar to all modern devices, but with the same drawbacks, such as voice assistant limitations compared to Amazon’s Alexa and Google’s assistants.

That said, all the apps I tried with Express 4K Plus seemed to open and load quickly and easily. I had no problems opening shows and movies on Disney Plus, Netflix, and Apple TV Plus, and I was able to play baseball games on MLB.TV and Champions League soccer games on YouTube TV. I noticed that opening the app is a bit zippered compared to Streaming Stick Plus.

(Despite ongoing shipping disputes with Google, I was able to reinstall YouTube TV from an old Rokus backup, which also adds a way to watch YouTube TV from a regular YouTube app. T.)

To enable 4K HDR, I had to go to the TV settings to make sure Samsung was set to HDMI UHD color correctly. Once that was set, Roku was able to take advantage of higher quality streams. I had no such problems setting up 4K HDR in TCL.

I was just as impressed with how well Express 4K Plus handled Apple AirPlay. It’s available on your device, like all modern Roku. Streaming videos from YouTube and mimicking the iPhone screen worked fine, and I was also able to play games cast from the iPhone via Apple Arcade or Xbox Cloud Gaming iOS Beta.

The former works much better than the latter, and Roku isn’t designed to play games, but it works well enough to wonder if cloud-based gaming apps are in the future of Roku. did.

Another new feature of this Express 4K Plus is the ability to connect Ethernet. This is a feature that was recently limited to Ultra boxes in players. Like any other streaming player like the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. I used a $ 12 cable from a company called UGreen. All I had to do now was plug the cable into Roku’s micro USB port, connect the adapter’s USB power to the TV’s USB port, and plug in the Ethernet cable.

The big difference between this and Ultra is that Express 4K Plus doesn’t have Dolby Vision support. Given that both rival $ 50 streamers, such as Google’s Chromecast with Google TV and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K, support Dolby Vision, it was great for Roku to include it here. Dolby Vision, on the other hand, is not a requirement as it is not a major image quality upgrade beyond standard HDR.

Dolby Atmos Audio is supported by Express Plus 4K for certain apps, if you have the right sound system.

Roku Express 4K Plus and Roku Streaming Stick Plus

Express 4K Plus and its remote, left, next to Streaming Stick Plus

Sarah Tew / CNET

Perhaps the biggest question for anyone looking at Roku’s lineup is which of these two devices to buy. As mentioned earlier, Roku has set the Express 4K Plus priced at $ 40, but Streaming Stick Plus still sells for $ 50 (although it can also sell for around $ 40). What does that $ 10 difference bring to you? Well, not all.

Roku advertises on its website that Streaming Stick Plus is more portable, ideal for “wall-mounted” TVs, and has “long-distance wireless.” Given that the Express 4K Plus has a voice remote and can be easily stowed under or behind the TV, I don’t think portability is a big selling point.

Also, Roku didn’t quantify Wi-Fi improvements, and when the company advertised wireless performance in a previous Streaming Stick Plus review, it had a hard time finding the difference. Wi-Fi in Express 4K Plus works fine, and unlike Streaming Stick Plus, this device is compatible with Ethernet adapters for wired connections as needed.

My choice? Save $ 10 and get Express 4K Plus.

Roku Express 4K Plus or Chromecast and Google TV?

Google’s Chromecast and Google TV are the closest competitors to Roku’s players. In December, I compared the latest Chromecast with Roku’s Streaming Stick Plus. Google’s players have great search and voice control, but nothing beats Roku’s very simple interface.

It’s still unclear what updates Google will offer to the revamped Google TV platform at the I / O developer conference, but for now, Roku, especially given that Express 4K Plus is $ 10 cheaper than Google. Is chosen by most people. player.

