Google erodes local media while Facebook uses news content for free





Quality local journalism is essential to creating informed and enthusiastic citizens and ensuring a prosperous democracy. But local journalism has been a victim of Big Tech’s dominant practices for years. Google and Facebook use and benefit from news content and audiences, but do not return value to news publishers. That’s why we urge Congress to support “journalism competition and conservation law.”

For the past 14 months, local journalism has become more important than ever. How people are changing, from the devastating blows of COVID-19 to cities and towns of all sizes, to the rekindled social justice movement, to the explosive 2020 US presidential election and its turbulent aftermath. We are looking to news publishers to keep you up to date. Around the world, and in their own backyard, they are influencing their daily lives. News is more in demand than any other time in recent history. However, the local news publishers that provide this valuable information are struggling in an online environment dominated by several big tech platforms.

Technology platforms are allowed to grow, and they are demonstrating their power and influence in ways that curb competition and eat up news publishers’ revenues. The term “big media” has become widespread, but as of 2018, Google and Facebook’s revenue was almost four times that of all US news media (television, printed matter, digital), and since then these companies have been It is growing exponentially. These two companies alone currently attract about 80% of US digital advertising spending and 45% of all advertising spending.

This system is built up for news publishers. Google and Facebook pay license fees for music and many types of content, but refuse to fairly indemnify the creators of critical journalism. As a result, at least 300 news publications have been closed and more than 6,000 journalists have been dismissed in the last two years. Some large national press may be okay, but local news publishers that provide information that sustains the community have been kicked out. If you don’t find a solution for local journalism right away, nothing will remain.

We’ve already seen what happened in Australia earlier this year when Facebook removed news from its feed in response to a bill requiring content publishers to pay. In just two days, the once-news blank was quickly filled with false information and fake news. I can’t afford to learn what a world without quality journalism would look like. Fortunately, Facebook has revived the news and the bill has been passed in Australia. Today, other parts of the world are following in their footsteps towards a new, more equitable reward system for publishers. After all, the platform rewards music publishers and other creators. It is now a thing of the past that they compensate those who provide true local journalism.

The government cannot regulate news under the First Amendment, but Facebook and Google are de facto regulators, deciding when and what content people see. They underestimate quality news content, resulting in increasingly disruptive and unhealthy information ecosystems. We have a solution that gives all forms of news media a fair return on their work and a decent shot in checking the power of government and Big Tech.

Local news publishers want the ability to unite to fight for their future. But ironically, current antitrust laws actually protect Big Tech from organized action by publishers.

To resolve this crisis, we call on parliamentarians to uphold the “Journalism Competition and Conservation Act” (also known as the Safe Harbor Bill). This allows news publishers to seek fair compensation for their use of content. And it will allow them to continue investing in the important news gathering and coverage that Americans depend on.

Once the bill is passed, all news publishers, especially small and local publishers, will ultimately be able to seek the necessary compensation for their technology platforms and deserve it.

We applaud Congressmen who have already shown their commitment to local journalism, both nationally and on both sides of the aisle. But we need the support of all the members of parliament.

