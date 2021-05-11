Lantronix Wins 2021 TMC Pandemic Tech Innovation Award





Irvine, Calif., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of software as a service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services, intelligent hardware, and turnkey solutions for the Internet. of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM) today announced that they have been awarded the 2021 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award for their Open-Q 820Pro SOM. The award is sponsored by TMC, a global integrated media company, and its TMC Lab Product Review category. The Lantronixs Open-Q 820Pro microSOM was used to develop the Misty II robot for Misty Robotics. Misty II is a platform robot that allows developers to build robot applications. To support the COVID-19 Return to Work initiative, Misty Robotics has provided an application that allows Misty II to act as a temperature screening assistant. See the complete case study here.

We are honored to receive the 2021 TMC Pandemic Technology Award for the Open-Q 820Pro microSOM used to create the Misty II Robot, an open platform robot that worked to keep people safe during COVID-19. .. The pandemic is described by Paul Pickle, CEO of Lantronix. Our system-on-module solutions, including the Open-Q 820Pro microSOM, address a variety of development and manufacturing needs to support your vision and help you bring products that break barriers, including Misty II robots, to market. I will.

Helping you fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Misty II’s Temp Screening Assistant application includes the ability to ask health check questions that surface symptoms that may be related to the virus. It also uses an infrared camera to check the temperature and reduce the risk of exposure.

Misty II’s high-resolution camera and object detection feature allow her to detect people’s faces and other visual information. Her far-field microphone and audio processing capabilities allow you to hear audio while removing background noise. She can record video and audio data and share it with other devices, or use screens and speakers to stream data shared with other devices. She can even react to touch.

Tim Enwall, CEO of Misty Robotics, is pleased to participate in this important award for the application of the Lantronixs Open-Q 820 Promicro SOM in the development of Misty II robots. Lantronix was essential to the development of Misty II, which has served as a source of innovative technology during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to using the Lantronixs Open-Q 820Pro microSOM, Mistys developers used their engineering expertise to customize the SOM and enable Mistys functionality. With Lantronixs support, Misty Robotics has many of Mistys, including camera management, audio management, display panel support, audio topology support using multiple microphone and speaker outputs, processor-to-processor communication, battery charging, noise suppression adjustments, and more. I was able to develop the software function of. Lantronix also helped with hardware design reviews and FCC certification testing support.

Lantronix has demonstrated its commitment to quality and innovation in developing technical solutions that help manage and overcome pandemics in helping create Misty II robots, said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. Stated.

The Pandemic Tech Innovation Awards recognize hardware, software, devices / peripherals, applications, and services that help society and business function effectively in the face of the challenges posed by pandemics. Winners of the 2021 Pandemic Tech Innovation Awards are featured online in Pandemic Tech News and TMCnet.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of software as a service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services, intelligent hardware, and turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and remote environment management (REM). Lantronix enables customers to deliver reliable and secure IoT intelligent edge and OOBM solutions while reducing time to market. Lantronixs products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment and management of IoT projects while providing quality, reliability and security across hardware, software and solutions.

Lantronix’s 30 years of proven experience in creating robust IoT technologies and OOBM solutions enables customers to build new business models, leverage greater efficiency and realize the Internet of Things potential. Innovator. Lantronixs solutions have been deployed on millions of machines. At data centers, offices and remote sites serving a wide range of industries including energy, agriculture, medical, security, manufacturing, distribution, transportation, retail, finance, environment and government.

Lantronix is ​​headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, please visit www.lantronix.com.

For more information, please visit the Lantronix blog at www.lantronix.com/blog. Contains industry discussions and updates. To follow Lantronix on Twitter, visit www.twitter.com/ Lantronix. View your YouTube video library (www.youtube.com/user/LantronixInc) or connect at LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/lantronix.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: A completely historical and non-factual statement contained in this news release. This includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding our solutions, technologies, products, and our use. Misty Robotics The product under development for the Misty II robot is a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and express or imply our actual results, future business, financial position, or performance in our past or future results. It is subject to significant risks and uncertainties that can be very different from what you are. A visual statement contained in this news release. Potential risks and uncertainties include factors such as the effects of worsening or worsening regional and global economic conditions, or market instability to our business, including the impact on customer purchasing decisions. , Not limited to these. The impact of the occurrence of COVID-19 on employees, supply and distribution chains, and the global economy. Cybersecurity risks; applicable changes in US and foreign government laws, regulations, and tariffs. Ability to successfully implement acquisition strategies or integrate acquired companies. Difficulty and cost of protecting patents and other ownership. The level of our debt, the ability to repay our debt, and the limits of our debt contracts. Additional Factors (Item Risk Factors) Included in Form 10-K Annual Report for Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2020, Submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 11, 2020. 1A of Part I of such a report (including the section of), and other publications to the SEC. Additional risk factors may be identified at any time in our future filings. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are current as of the date of this document and we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. I will.

2021 Lantronix, Inc. all rights reserved. Lantronix is ​​a registered trademark and Open-Q is a trademark of Lantronix Inc. Other trademarks and trade names belong to their respective owners.

Lantronix Media Contact: Gail Kathryn MillerCorporate Marketing & Communications Manager [email protected] 949-453-7158

Lantronix Analysts and Investors Contact: Jeremy Whitaker Chief Financial Officer [email protected] 949-450-7241

Lantronix Sales: [email protected] USA +1 (800) 422-7055 (USA and Canada) or +1 949-453-3990 Europe, Middle East, Africa +31 (0) 76 52 36744 Asia Pacific + 8523428-2338 China +86 21-6237-8868 Japan +81 (0) 50-1354-6201 India +91 994-551-2488







