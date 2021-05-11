iPhone 13 has a thicker and larger camera module





There are many rumors that Apple plans to provide camera improvements for the next-generation iPhone, and now we have ideas on how these improvements will change the physical design of the new iPhone. You can get it.

MacRumors has managed to get some schematics based on various rumors about Apple’s plans for the 13th generation of the iPhone. Schematics are used by case makers to start designing new products to their advantage.

The design suggests that the camera module will be larger than before-this is expected based on the camera features rumored to be on the new iPhone.

If the schematic is correct, the iPhone 13 has a 2.51mm camera bump. This is even more prominent than the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro features, which are 1.5mm to 1.7mm thick.

The camera module will also be larger. Currently, the camera bumps on the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro are about 28mmx30mm. The iPhone 13’s camera bumps are more square, measuring approximately 29mm x 29mm. This ridge is placed close to 1 mm at the top.

One of the main differences is that the camera bumps themselves stick out more than the lenses on the new iPhone, whereas the previous iPhones had individual camera lenses sticking out.

As a result, the iPhone will be thicker and the new model will be 7.57mm thick, up from the 7.4mm on the iPhone 12.

These designs are similar to the dummy model shared by Unbox Therapy on May 4th.

Read about the new features in the iPhone 13 series cameras. In addition, there are many rumors about the iPhone 13 on the news hub. Read also: iPhone12 vs iPhone13: Reasons to wait.

