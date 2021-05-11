Battlegrounds Mobile India teases Sanhok map, release date still a mystery





Battlegrounds Mobile India is teasing the popular Sanhok map through a poster on its official Facebook page. The game is an Indian version of PUBG Mobile, the name of which was recently revealed by publisher Krafton. Battlegrounds Mobile India has no release date yet, but developers say it will be released soon. This game is very similar to the original PUBG Mobile, but with some Indian-specific changes expected. Krafton also announced that it will build an esports ecosystem while providing in-game content on a regular basis.

Battlegrounds Mobile India’s official Facebook account shared a poster of what appears to be the location of the BanTai map from Sanhok, one of the 4×4 maps in the game. Sanhok will be added to PUBG Mobile in September 2018 and will be available for play on Battlegrounds Mobile India. This is a relatively small map compared to the original Erangel and Miramar maps, but larger than the latest map added to the game, Livik. The poster doesn’t share any further details about the game and its release date is still a mystery.

Sanhok will be one of the maps playable on Battlegrounds Mobile India. The game is ready for pre-registration before it is released to the masses.

Developers have recently shared an updated privacy policy for Battlegrounds Mobile India, seeking parental consent for players under the age of 18. These players must provide their parent or guardian phone number so that they can play the game. Parents or guardians who feel that their child has provided personal information without consent can contact the developer and request that the information be removed from the system, the policy states.

PUBG Mobile, along with 117 other apps, was banned in India in September 2020. Since then, Krafton has been working hard to bring the game back to India. A few months later, PUBG Mobile India was teased as the Indian version of the game, indicating that PUBG Mobile has returned to the country. But that didn’t work. And finally, Krafton announced Battlegrounds Mobile India, and its launch seems more promising.

Vineet Washington writes about Gadgets 360 games, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies outside of Delhi. Vineet is a senior sub-editor of Gadgets 360 and frequently writes about new developments in the gaming and smartphone world on all platforms. In my spare time, I like playing video games, making clay models, playing the guitar, watching sketch comedies, and watching anime. Vineet is available at [email protected], so send us your leads and tips.





