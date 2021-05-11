Nokia 1.4 has a larger screen – gadgets





HMD Global has released the latest smartphone, Nokia 1.4. Boasting an impressive screen area of ​​16.5 cm from end to end, it’s almost completely 2.5 cm larger than its predecessor and has the greatest features of the 1 Series Nokia.

Shaun Durandt, General Manager of Southern Africa at HMD Global, said: As these needs continue to grow, we wanted to create a reliable and enjoyable experience that would truly benefit the whole family without increasing financial pressure on the household. Whether it’s managing work emails, paying bills, or busy with children’s online extracurricular activities, our designers address the fact that millions of families around the world are spending more time at home. Did.

The newly enhanced HD + screen features a video calling app that allows families to stay connected in the current climate and introduces the camera features of the phone.

Dual camera settings combined with Google’s Camera Go app allow users to take high-quality photos at any time and take advantage of new mode features even in the dark. Capture important family moments in portrait mode, allowing users to achieve professional-looking photos with blurred backgrounds.

The built-in macro lens makes it convenient for the whole family when kids get intimate with slugs, bugs and flowers, explore the great outdoors and need to zoom in on the finest prints of the latest utilities. No building.

The user can pass the device to the child without worrying about the device returning. Designed to sit securely in any hand, it includes a Qualcomm chipset and fingerprint sensor.

To stay true to the values ​​of Nokia smartphones, this phone is compatible with Android 11 (Go edition) and above. It provides a faster and safer way, using Android’s own promises and security updates for at least 3 years.

Built-in parental controls allow users to manage content downloaded from the Google Play store, giving adults peace of mind and children listening, learning, and playing until they’re happy.

Nokia provided the following information about 1.4 features:

Capture close-up details of turtles, bugs, and flowers outdoors or request a small print using a new macro camera Make morning registration via Google Meet for kids and work team afternoon Achieve 2 days of battery life with video calls 200 Land Note size screen Updated for at least the same amount of time as kids walk, talk, learn to talk, and talk about themselves with 3 years of monthly security updates Will remain.

Price and stock status

Nokia 1.4 will be available from select retailers in South Africa starting May 7th at the suggested retail price from R1999. Dual SIM phones are offered in a charcoal finish with a 2GB / 32GB RAM / ROM configuration. This transaction includes a free phone cover and screen protector equivalent to R250.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos