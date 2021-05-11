Lightship is Niantic’s new tool for creating Pokemon Go-style AR experiences





Pokemon GO still defines AR games for most people. Niantic’s software tools may then build ways to make other social games.

Screenshots by Niantic / Carrie Mihalcik / CNET

The same tool that allows people to collect and run around Pokemon in the park may soon be open to more people. Developer Niantic’s newly renamed world-scanning AR-enabled platform, Lightship, has begun working with partners invited in a private beta to open further later this year. Maybe for an immersive theater? Or an outdoor community game? Museum exhibition? Do you know?

Formerly known as the Niantic Real World Platform, Lightship is the company’s vision for multiplayer phone-based AR that works on iOS and Android. Today, augmented reality over the phone tends to focus on a single experience or multiple experiences built by a particular company, such as Microsoft’s Minecraft Earth or Pokemon Go. Nintendo’s next Pikmin game being developed at Niantic seems to build a similar multiplayer concept.

Lightship can scan the real world and map it to AR, similar to Apple’s lidar-based iPhone and iPad technology, but it can also do that without the need for lidar. Niantic has acquired a company called 6d.ai that can map 3D landscapes with regular phone cameras and crowdsource world maps and is used in this software toolkit.

Niantic’s GIF shows how to use ARDK (AR Development Kit) to roll a huge dice somewhere.

Niantic

Lightship has some restrictions. According to Niantic, multiplayer is currently limited to eight people at a time for a shared AR experience in the same location, making co-AR construction of objects “ephemeral”. That is, it is not permanently stored in a geographic location. But in the end, that’s the long-term plan.

Private beta applications have ended on Niantic’s developer site, but Niantic suggests that a more open beta is coming soon. Niantic isn’t currently revealing who the early private beta participants are, but the company recently announced a partnership with Nintendo and the immersive theater company Punchdrunk. Rhizomatics, one of the Early Music AR projects, was announced by Niantic last year. It gives you an idea of ​​what other apps can do.

Niantic’s Lightship is not yet designed for AR headsets and is intended for phones (and compatible tablets) only. However, the company is already exploring the future of AR glasses through a partnership between Microsoft and Qualcomm, making fun of its own potential AR glasses.

As you may hear more in the future, the possibilities for music festivals, sporting events and other large outdoor gatherings are definitely interesting. If nothing else, entrepreneurial indie game developers may find it easier to create their next Pokemon GO.

