Lightspeed has partnered with Google to help retailers increase their local shopping revenue





The integration allows omni-channel retailers to automate advertising and real-time inventory levels directly from the Lightspeed platform.

Montreal, May 11, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Lightspeed (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), a leading provider of cloud-based omni-channel commerce platforms, today integrates Google Tools directly into the platform to create an independent business. Announced to support. Expand globally to safely reopen and expand store capacity. As consumers’ preference for local shopping grows, the direct integration of Lightspeed with Google will allow independent retailers to manage a large number of Google tools directly on the Lightspeed commerce platform at no additional cost.

The announcement comes because new data from Google suggests that consumers are interested in shopping locally, but many are starting their journey online. Searches for “local” + “business” increased by more than 80% year-on-year, including searches such as “local business nearby” and “supporting local business”. Searches for “who owns” + “in stock” have increased by more than 8,000% year-on-year, including searches such as “who has gym equipment in stock”.

Lightspeed and Google’s global collaboration integrates three key tools directly into the Lightspeed platform: Google Local Inventory Ads, Google Smart Shopping Campaigns, and Google My Business. This full integration is essential for omni-channel retailers who use a multi-channel approach to provide a seamless customer experience online or in-store. The new Google integration includes:

Google Local Inventory Ads: Retailers can reach local customers with local inventory ads directly from within the Lightspeed platform. These ads help nearby shoppers know their inventory and increase visits to actual stores. Google SmartShopping Campaign: Today’s consumers shop seamlessly across platforms and devices, both online and offline. With SmartShopping campaigns, your products appear in all of Google’s properties and can reach users who are searching for or consuming content anytime, anywhere. Google My Business: Lightspeed customers can retrieve and manage professional Google My Business listings directly from Lightspeed’s commerce platform. Retailers can keep their customers up-to-date, whether during business hours or when the COVID-19 Safety Protocol is in place.

Having access to these digital tools directly within the Lightspeed platform is strategically in line with Lightspeed’s mission to simplify entrepreneurship and level the competition for independent merchants. Combining this integration with the Lightspeed supplier network creates a seamless path for local retailers to grow their omnichannel business.

“We know that much of today’s business starts with Google search,” said Dax Dasilva, CEO of Lightspeed. “By combining power, Lightspeed and Google remove the issues that prevent SMBs from effectively promoting their products online. Shop locally and prepare for a welcome return of in-store shopping. , Provides a starting point for simplifying and expanding your business. ”

Sabrina Jeremiah, Vice President and Country Director of Google Canada, said: “Customers are shopping both online and in-store and expect a seamless shopping experience between them. For recovery, this integration with Lightspeed will give customers the reality of this new omnichannel. It provides a scalable solution for Lightspeed merchants of all sizes trying to reach. “

This new service from Lightspeed and Google will give retailers more opportunities to meet consumer needs in 2021. It basically focuses on prioritizing local shopping. Currently, the integration of Google My Business and local inventory ads is available to all Lightspeed retail customers. Lightspeed’s smartshopping campaign features will be available in the coming months.

About Lightspeed Lightspeed (NYSE and TSX: LSPD) supports complex small businesses using cloud-based omni-channel commerce platforms in more than 100 countries. With a smart, scalable and reliable point-of-sale system, Lightspeed offers an all-in-one solution that drives innovation and digital transformation in the retail, hospitality and golf industries. With its product suite, SMBs can sell across channels, manage operations, engage with consumers, accept payments, and ultimately grow their business.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Lightspeed is trusted by the community’s favorite local businesses around the world to shop and dine. Lightspeed has staff in Canada, the United States, Europe and Australia.

For more information, please visit www.lightspeedhq.com.

