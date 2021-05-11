Indian Covid Spike Significantly Reduces Apple iPhone Production





Production of the Apple iPhone 12 at the Foxconn plant in India has fallen by more than 50% as workers infected with Covid-19 had to leave their jobs.

The Foxconn facility in southern Tamil Nadu manufactures iPhones for India, the world’s second largest smartphone market.

Tamil Nadu is one of the most devastated states of the second coronavirus wave involving India. Authorities imposed a complete blockade on the state from Monday, closing public transport and closed stores to delay the proliferation of infections.

More than 100 workers test positive

More than 100 Foxconn employees in the state tested positive for Covid, according to sources, and the company kept off limits at its factory in the capital of Chennai until late May.

Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer and Apple’s leading supplier, declined to comment on factory production and specific staffing.

Meanwhile, Apple is facing a London lawsuit over allegations of overcharging about 20 million UK customers for purchases on the App Store. This is yet another legal headache for tech giants around the world to file proceedings.

Apple charges are “illegal”

The 30% fee for apples is excessive and the claimant said it was illegal. The allegation, filed with the London Competition Appeal Tribunal, calls on Apple to compensate UK iPhone and iPad users for years of suspicion of overcharging.

They estimate that Apple could face payments in excess of 1.5 billion (1.7 billion).

Apple is abusing its dominance in the app store market, which is affecting British consumers, said Rachel Kent, plaintiff in the proceedings and professor at King’s College London.

A lawsuit in which Apple said it was futile was filed in a US trial over Epic Games for a week, saying that Apple operates the market like a monopoly and tricks developers and consumers.

Apple has reduced some developer fees

Another UK claim focuses on alleged harm caused to customers rather than developers.

Earlier this year, Apple reduced App Store pricing from 30% to 15%. It’s for developers who make $ 1 million a year from their apps or who are new to the store.

Legal issues face Apple’s billions of dollars in revenue from global regulators and backlash from some developers who say their fees and other policies are unjustified and self-serving. It happens when you are.

Last month, the European Commission challenged the company and explained how Apple believes it has abused its power as a gatekeeper for the store’s music streaming app.

Reuters and Bloomberg

