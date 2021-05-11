Everything you need to know about Google Agent Assist





To ease the burden on customer support teams around the world, technology giant Google recently announced the launch of Agent Assist for Chat. It is currently available in public preview.

Developed under Google’s Cloud Contact Center AI (CCAI), the AI-powered Agent Assist tool provides customer service agents with real-time insights and recommendations for effective query resolution (articles, answers, Use FAQ) to provide ongoing support during calls and chats.

Google claimed that corporate customers using Agent Assist were able to handle up to 28% more conversations while improving customer satisfaction by 10%. The company also said customers were able to respond to chats up to 15% faster.

In addition to Agent Assist, Google’s CCAI tools also provide virtual agents (using Dialogflow) and insights. Verizon, State of Illinois, Marks & Spencer, GoDaddy and easyJet use this tool.

Recently, Google used the Virtual Agent platform to ease prices for new customers. Therefore, customers will receive $ 600 credit for a free trial of Dialogflow CX. Your credit amount will be active the first time you use Dialogflow CX and will expire in 12 months.

The latest announcement from Google comes when companies are heavily influenced by Covid-19 and struggle to manage their customer support team globally. The Agent Assist Platform is critical to improving the performance of contact center agents by assisting them in real time during live customer chats or dialogues.

IBM’s Watson Assistant, Azure Machine Learning Studio, TensorFlow and Amazon SageMaker are other major players.

According to Grand View Research Inc, the global contact center software market is expected to reach a valuation of $ 90.6 billion by 2028. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2021 to 2028. Industry growth is driven by the rise.With the growing need to meet the ever-changing needs of customers, social media platforms

Gartner said customers prefer to use voice interfaces to initiate 70% of conversations with self-service customers by 2023. IDC Research has discovered that single-function contact centers are becoming increasingly rare around the world. By 2020, voice will still be responsible for most of the dialogue (18%), while email and live chat accounts (without automation) will be responsible for 13% and 8% of dialogue, respectively.

Why does the agent help?

Previously, when the manager saw that the contact center volume had increased, he had two options. Waiting longer for a customer to talk to someone (at the expense of customer satisfaction) or hiring more agents (increasing costs). Google argued that the introduction of CCAI made it easier for agents to maintain high-quality service while effectively managing customer interactions.

Agent Assist, Google’s latest AI-powered chat assistant platform, uses machine learning technology to offer suggestions to human agents when talking to customers. Recommendations are customized according to your business needs and the data uploaded.

Google said Agent Assist provides two important features that help agents manage their conversations better. Smart reply and knowledge assist.

While smart replies automatically suggest responses to human agents each time an end user uses a question, the Knowledge Assist feature provides agents with articles and FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions) in real time as the conversation progresses. To do.

Telecommunications company Optus believes that Agent Assist has great potential to minimize the workload of representatives and improve agent efficiency by providing response and type-ahead suggestions. Said. The company also said it uses Google’s CCAI Dialogflow CX.

Love Holidays, a London-based travel technology company, said it uses Agent Assist to support agents and customers in the travel industry. Eugene Neale, director of CX Engineering & Business IT at Love Holidays, said agent assistance can change contact center staff levels in hours instead of weeks.

In addition, you can integrate Google CCAI’s Agent Assist for Chat, a set of public APIs, directly into your agent desktop to control your end-to-end experience. Technology giants have partnered with LivePerson and 247.ai to further enhance their solutions.

Amit Raja Naik is a senior writer for Analytics India Magazine and delves into the latest innovations.

