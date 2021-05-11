Samsung Galaxy Tab S7XL Llite may be the final name of the new tablet





Samsung is definitely working on many new mobile devices. Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be lined up in August. Earlier, I talked about the Galaxy F525G, which will be announced in late May this year. Regarding the tablet category, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite 5G has been mentioned several times. New renderings appeared before the release. Previously it also showed video rendering, but I found that Android tablets may not be called the Galaxy Tab S7 + Lite.

Korean tech giants may have given it a different name: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 XL Light. According to the certification documents found, six variants are ready for release: SM-T730, SM-T735N, SM-T735, SM-T736B, SM-T736N, SM-T737.

The final Bluetooth 5.0 certification is ready. This means Samsung will make a formal product announcement. I’m not sure, but the 4G models could be SM-T735 and SM-T735N. The WiFi-only model may be the SM-T730. The 5G version may be ready. They can be SM-T736B and SM-T736N.

Let’s talk about specs. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 XL Lite is believed to have a 12.4 inch IPS LCD screen that supports S-Pen. It’s not clear if it contains a high refresh rate.

You may have one backward-looking shooter and one stereo speaker. It works on Android 11 with one UI3. Other features include 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB of onboard storage, a USB Type-C port, a microSD card slot for memory expansion, and a Snapdragon 750G processor. The battery comes with 45W fast charging technology.

