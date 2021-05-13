How to use Google Assistant on iPhone, Android





“OK Google” is a phrase you can say to turn on and use the Google Assistant. The Google Assistant is a voice assistant like Siri or Alexa that comes with your Android phone and can be added to your iPhone or iPad. VoiceMatch must be enabled on your Android device to turn on “OK Google”. For more stories, visit Insider’s TechReference library.

Google’s AI Personal Voice Assistant doesn’t have a very cool name. Unlike Amazon’s Alexa and Apple’s Siri, Google’s voice assistant is commonly referred to simply as the Google Assistant, or “OK ​​Google.” This is just a wake phrase used to get attention.

But that clumsiness aside, the Google Assistant is a great assistant. Available on both iPhone and Android, it is an accurate listener and provides accurate results. Say “OK Google” or “Hey Google” and it will open and start listening for commands.

It’s very easy to launch and run the Google Assistant on your phone or tablet, but it’s certainly easy on Android, where Google is built into the operating system.

Here’s how to set up the Google Assistant on your Android, iPhone, or iPad.

Something is loaded. How to set up Google Assistant on Android

Fortunately, if you have an Android device, the Google Assistant is pre-installed. However, you must enable it to use the “OK Google” or “Hey Google” wake phrases.

1. Open the Google app, tap the three dots in the lower right corner, then[設定]Tap.

Open Google settings.Abbey White / Insider

2.[音声]After tapping[音声一致]Tap.

We recommend tapping “Voice” instead of “Google Assistant”.Abbey White / Insider

3. On the Voice Match screen, swipe the slider to the right to turn on “Hey Google”.

Turn on the “Hey Google” feature.Abbey White / Insider How to set up the Google Assistant on your iPhone or iPad

Previously, I was able to add the Google Assistant to Siri, so I was able to ask Siri to search using the Google Assistant. Unfortunately, that feature has since been removed. I was also able to set a shortcut to restore this feature, but that has also been removed.

This means that you need to open the Assistant app every time you want to use the Google Assistant on your iPhone.

1. Install the Google Assistant app. Note that this launches the app, unlike the Google app you have already installed. Log in to your Google account when prompted.

2. On the main page, tap the microphone icon at the bottom of the screen.

You can also tap the keyboard icon to enter commands.William Antonelli / Insider

3. The Google Assistant will start listening. When you execute a command or query, it responds.

